Sofia Richie wears the timeless Majes summer dress





Sofia Richie proves that the black maxi dress is the fashion must-have to invest in this summer. If there is one piece that comes back summer after summer, it is undoubtedly theblack dress. At home or in town, day or night, it is back on the fashion scene. Chic and timeless, it guarantees a successful look without too much effort. With all due respect to the fans oflittle black dress, this season we are betting on its more comfortable and longer version which adapts to all body types. And it’s something thatSophie Richiegot it, as evidenced by a recent photo she posted on Instagram wearing a long black mesh dress. Sofia Richie shows how to adopt the long black dress this summer @sofiarichiegrainge Since getting married last April, she’s become one of the hottest personalities around, proving her mastery of minimalist style with countless flawless fashion appearances. With monochromatic ensembles, impeccable suits and fitted dresses made from the finest materials, the star quickly established herself as the fashion reference of the quiet luxury orient yourself. His latest fashion statement? A long black knit dress with white piping from Maya which she showed on Instagram on Wednesday, June 28. She upgraded the look with the French brand’s iconic fringed leather bag in its bottle green color and a wide matching belt highlighting her figure. In keeping with the understated luxury trend, the jewelry accompanying the look was understated. Sophie Richie wore a signature medal necklace combined with a gold choker and a pair of delicate bracelets. How to get the look of Sofia Richie? Translated by Jack Pownall. This article was originally published on VogueFrance.

