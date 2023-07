Couples are ditching traditional wedding dress codes in favor of outdoor themes

new York “Space cowboy disco.” “Yacht Shabbat.” “Burning Man Formal”? More and more couples are shaking up tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, which is confusing guests.

Maggie Long, 34, recently attended the nuptials of a close friend at a low-key living room in Denver. Suggested dress? “Semi-formal dive bar.”

“I love a theme,” said Long, who lives in New York. “It’s funny that people don’t take weddings so seriously, but I had no idea what that meant.”

After months of exchanging thoughts with the officiant, who is also a friend, Long brought her outfit idea an ultra-mini strappy dress to the bride. The bride deemed it a little too “Kardashian cosplay”. Long finally settled on a slinky gold lam number from Norma Kamali, and a good time was had.

“There were a lot of vintage jumpsuits. A friend of ours went 1960s with go-go boots and a bouffant. Lots of glitter was happening,” Long said.

Some couples offer mood boards to guide guests, including older ones. At the dive bar wedding, Long said many older guests entered the spirit. One wore a tie-dye rainbow T-shirt, the Grateful Dead.

Other wedding guests took on “Tropical Formal”, “Snappy Casual” and “Garden Party Whimsical”.

As the busy summer season for weddings and other special events approaches, Indya Wright in Washington, DC has had enough.

She recently posted on Twitter: “These new age event dress codes are the bane of my existence. What happened to ‘casual’, ‘cocktail’ and ‘formal’? if you want me to give Great Gatsby or King Arthur & the Knights of the Round Table.”

Wright, 35, remains frustrated. A college classmate’s wedding had a “chic, but not too fancy and casual” dress code.

Emily Coyne, founder of San Francisco-based Emily Coyne Events, said wacky dress codes boil down to couples striving to make their nuptials personalized and unique.

“The key is to make sure there’s communication behind the dress code. Don’t just confuse guests,” she said.

When her company creates wedding websites for clients, she includes descriptions of dress codes like “Wine Country Chic,” urging couples to offer a broad enough palette for people to express themselves. “Tropical Formal”, for example, could be long, flowing dresses in bright summer colors and linen suits with playful ties.

“Most of the guests have a lot of fun with it,” Coyne said.

Rikki Gotthelf, 32, of Los Angeles, recently attended a wedding and has three more this year. She was a bridesmaid for the “Space Disco Cowboy” wedding of friends who transported their guests to an abandoned ghost town near Austin, Texas.

“We had these shiny intergalactic dresses from the Batsheva meadow. Mine was iridescent,” Gotthelf said. “Another wedding I attended was ‘Funky Formal’.”

For advice, Gotthelf turned to Sophie Strauss, who bills herself as a “stylist for ordinary people.” Strauss suggests following the couple if they haven’t made themselves understood.

“They won’t be offended,” she said. “They’re invested enough in everyone’s appearance to have a goofy dress code in place.”

One of his clients has a “Music Festival Formal” wedding coming up.

“He clarified to the couple that it was more Woodstock, less Burning Man. Good to know,” the stylist said.

The difference? Flowing hippie dresses, bell bottoms, tunics, tie dye, big round glasses and woven headbands for the first. “Mad Max-meets-Carnival on Mushrooms” in lam, combat boots, rhinestones, body paint and goggles for the latter, she said. Her client opted for a neutral-tone linen suit with a vintage pearl necklace or two.

She implored guests watching the dress codes to remember, “It’s not a costume. Unless, of course, it’s literally a costume party.”

Small adjustments may suffice, such as wearing an ordinary suit but swapping out a dress shirt for one in a themed design. James Berger, 32, in Las Vegas, was among the guests invited to express their inner spirit. He pulled off a bow tie with multicolored polka dots and a formal suit that left him feeling “a bit out of place” among a sea of ​​vibrant colors.

Strauss, the stylist, is regularly confronted with the problem among her clients.

“I had a client who was supposed to do a ‘Fancy Ranch’ theme a few months ago and she was tempted to go buy a new outfit from head to toe,” she said. “But pairing cowboy boots with a sundress or swapping out a tie for a bolo tie goes a long way. And if you’re really into it, you can add a cowboy hat. You don’t have to dress like Orville Peck to fit the theme, but if that’s your style, oh my, go for it!”

There is often a sentimental meaning behind wedding themes. Madison Smith, 32, is a May 2024 bride and her dress code calls it “Black Tie Sunset Glam.” The wedding will take place at the Bonnet Island Estate in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

“It’s in honor of my late grandfather,” she said of the theme. “His favorite thing was the sunsets where I get married.”

His vision ? Dresses in orange, yellow, purple, blue and pink sunset colors with fun accessories, and tuxedos with bow ties and pocket squares in the same colors.

Smith, in Arlington, Va., didn’t let guests guess. She works for Pinterest and has already pinned inspiration to give them a boost. Her bridal shower guests have their own board to tackle Smith’s “LoveShackFancy” dress code.

“They have no precedent for an unusual dress code where a couple requests anything other than black tie, formal, cocktail or casual. When you receive an invitation that says ‘Festive Hudson Valley Chic’ or ‘ Tropical Hipster “can certainly bode more questions than fewer for those accustomed to more traditional themes,” said Amy Shey Jacobs, founder of Chandelier Events in New York.

“Classy as Fk.” “Gay Garden Party.” “Fabulous black tie.” “Colorful cocktail.” “Sparkle and shine.” “Ready for the red carpet.” Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of an eponymous event planning company in Brooklyn, has handled all of the above in dress codes.

“While I love a fun and unique dress code, I always suggest couples clarify exactly what they mean with a descriptive phrase or two so there’s no guesswork,” he said. he declares.

Brittny Drye, editor of wedding resource magazine Love Inc., said guests shouldn’t be shy about asking the bride and groom about a confusing dress code.

“We never want to bombard the couple,” she said, “but when they ask their guests to follow a non-traditional dress code, they sign up to be asked questions.”