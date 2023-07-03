Pickleball is taking off and fashion brands are on the move

The tennis-badminton hybrid has been the fastest growing sport in the US for three years in a row Lululemon

When Varley co-founder Lara Mead was exploring ways to launch the London-based sportswear brand’s new Club collection, she first considered hosting a morning of tennis or a game of golf. Instead, she traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, to organize a tournament for an emerging but rapidly growing sport called pickleball, a fast-paced tennis-badminton hybrid played close to the net, which players fans praise it as being friendlier and more accessible than its predecessors. .

What I love about pickleball is that you can actually run, compete, sweat and still have a conversation while playing, says Mead, who first discovered the sport when she was living in Los Angeles in the late 2010s. It’s faster and more social than tennis.

In the United States, the new soundtrack of summer is the thwop-thwop of plastic balls hitting through the net during pickleball matches. Pickleball has been the fastest growing sport in the United States for three consecutive years. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s 2023 report, participation in the United States nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022 to 8.9 million players. The sport is also gaining fans internationally.

Tennis apparel naturally lends itself to pickleball, both games are played on a court, through a net, and enthusiasts often find their way to the latter via the former. But instead of crisp tennis whites, many pickleball players have embraced a wackier aesthetic that can incorporate animal prints, high-visibility fluoro hues, and novelty graphics. Sometimes all in the same outfit.

The pickleball opportunity has not escaped fashion and sportswear brands. So many friends started playing and there didn’t seem to be a uniform for it, wrote Stacey Bendet, General Manager and Creative Director of Alice + Olivia in an email. She decided to create one, introducing a pickleball capsule collection of sporty pieces made from excess mask fabric in 2022. Since then, periodic drops of cropped t-shirts and mini skirts to floral print sold out fast at Alice + Olivia stores in the Hamptons. , Miami and Mayfair.

Alice + Olivia Cindy pickleball cropped t-shirt, $195, and Blaise mini skirt, $265, aliceandolivia.com

Bendet, whose husbands’ enthusiasm led the couple to build a pickleball court in their Hamptons home, understands the appeal: It’s like party tennis! It’s less formal, more fun… Women want attractive and functional clothes when they play.

And maybe not as if they were making a real effort. Norma Kamali, a designer known for the stretch-jersey swimsuits and dresses she’s been making since the 1970s, found that her friends had become increasingly evangelical about pickleball. They urged her to design something stylish for the court, so she named a design from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection the Sleeveless Pickleball Dress. The garment comes with a built-in bodysuit and a very cropped hem.

They are called pickleball dresses because they have an athletic spirit, Kamali says. However, they have also been seen dancing at parties in heels.

Pickleball paddles are also ripe for customization. J Crew and preppy e-commerce site Tuckernuck have both collaborated with pickleball brand Recess on paddles and equipment. Cynthia Rowley released limited edition paddles. And Moda Operandi has included a paddle and a set of pickleballs in its new Club Moda summer capsule collection. (The Luxury Retailer Pickleball Edition also contains exclusive designs from The Frankie Shop, Leset and Sergio Hudson.)

Pickleball Clothes is one of the top categories on the US Lululemons website Lululemon

For a sport with a silly name, pickleball has garnered a surprising number of fans within the fashion community. Designer Tory Burch called the game an obsession. (She doesn’t design clothes specifically for pickleball, but a spokesperson noted that the tennis dresses and skirts from her Tory Sport line would be right at home on a pickleball court.) Models Heidi Klum and Kate Upton have both invested in professional teams.

Players can dress for matches pretty much however they like. While tennis style is highly codified, Wimbledon specifies the amount of color allowed on competitors’ outfits down to the centimeter, conventions around dress for pickleball are permissive to the point of non-existence. At my tennis club in London, I think I have to wear 80% white, says Mead of the Roehampton Club. The good thing about the pickle is that it looks similar, but you can get a little more playful, a little more colorful. It’s perfect for anyone who loves fashion.

There is no dress code, although the official USA Pickleball rulebook states that tournament players may be required to change into inappropriate clothing, including those that approximate the color of the ball.

But who knows what color ball you’re going to play with? asks Karen Mitchell, president and co-founding director of PickleballEngland, appalled by this whiff of restriction. We were a bit more relaxed here because we have so many different ball colors. We encourage people to wear clothes they can play in comfortably and shoes with ankle support, but that’s it, she says.

While a preponderance of pickleball apparel still consists of t-shirts decorated with cartoonish pickles or insider puns on kitchens and dinks, there are more stylish options. In the United States, Pickleball Clothes is one of the main categories on the US Lululemons website, and Fila and Alo Yoga sponsor professional pickleball players.

British sportswear brand Varley held a pickleball tournament in Utah to launch its Club Lucy Call collection



Fila, which backs America’s top player Anna Leigh Waters, was the first major brand to design and develop a performance pickleball shoe. When the brand launched the Volley Zone court shoe in 2019, sales definitely exceeded our expectations, says Lauren Mallon, Filas’ senior director of marketing and strategic partnerships for tennis and pickleball.

Although she declines to share sales figures, Mallon says brand executives find promise in the sport’s multi-demographic appeal, the rise of pickleball-specific retailers and the opening of entertainment complexes that combine courts, restaurants and retail businesses in key markets.

Pickleball is becoming such a part of the lifestyle, Mallon says. The real market opportunity has yet to be realized in this space. There is still so much potential and opportunity for growth in this category and this sport.

It would be great to see brands start supporting pickleball players here the same way they do tennis players, says Thaddea Lock, a former professional tennis player who found her way to pickleball after illness. and is now the number one player in the UK. I think it will happen in the next two years.

Lock wears outfits for pickleball that are very similar to what she wore for tennis, mostly Nike and Adidas tennis skirts and shirts from ProXR, her paddle sponsor. Still, she likes the wacky outfits that some players adopt, like flamingo-print ensembles and cow-print tracksuit bottoms.

People are more willing to have fun with their fashion and experiment with it in pickleball than in tennis, she says. Which is logical. Pickleball is a social sport that is easy to learn and accessible to everyone. Fun comes with the territory.

