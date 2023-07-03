The DIOR Fall 2023 collection is guided by the stars





Decades ago, Monsieur Dior stumbled upon a “lucky star” – a literal object found on rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. Instead of seeing red, the designer, who believed in astrology, saw kismet in it: a sign that convinced him that his destiny was to found his own haute couture house. Although commonplace, a symbol loved by many and the face of countless brands, the star made fashion history at the time – as the impetus that gave birth to the legendary fashion house. Following the chance encounter, Dior affixed the star into its design code – highlighting the symbol through the details of the seasonal collections. To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the luxury House paid homage to the literal superstar of Dior tradition in its Men’s Fall 2023 collection. When it comes to stars, the sky and ancient Egypt come to mind for Dior Men Creative Director Kim Jones, hence the potpourri of old and new influences within the Fall 2023 series. In the monumental complex of the Giza pyramid in Egypt, with the sunset as a backdrop, models strutted down the catwalk in fits guided by Christian Dior’s affinity with the stars and Jones’ fascination with ancient Egypt. “My interest in ancient Egypt is in the stars and the sky. it’s this fascination with the ancient world and the parallels with what we look at today; what we have inherited from them and what we are still learning from the past. He is linked to Christian Dior in this sense and by his fascination with symbols and superstitions that recur throughout his life and work, including the star. “Both in the collection and in the show there is an idea of ​​’Guided by the Stars’ and what that can entail in so many ways. It’s about how the past shapes the future or a sense of the future from the past,” says Jones. In the collection, these visions take shape in various forms. The line-up unfolds with a seamless transition from various shades of gray to an evocative desert palette, capturing the progression from dawn to dusk and incorporating glimpses of a vibrant sunset in between. As the show progresses, darkness emerges, allowing the (cosmic-inspired) AsteroDior designs to light up under Cairo’s starry sky across sneakers, t-shirts, hoodies, denim shirts, pants, parkas and knitwear. Behind everything lie the principles and rigor of the past of the Dior Men archives and the present of the atelier, with an emphasis on pattern cutting. “The collection absorbs lessons from the past and applies them to the present and the future: transforming the feminine into the masculine in tailoring; unite couture finishes with the practical technical aspects of outerwear; archival embroideries take on a notion of futuristic arsenal; leather goods reinterpret luxury into a new organic utility; the shoe flirts with futurism, but not without relying on traditional know-how combined with the excellence of contemporary technical know-how”, emphasizes the brand. In short, extravagance is achieved with pragmatic, effortless elegance. While embodying sartorial elegance, the Maison plays with textures and layers, creating cocooning protection that does not compromise comfort, movement, ease and fluidity. From deliberate technical jacquard transparencies that reveal the precision behind tailored pieces and outerwear to the introduction of new wool half kilts resembling crinoline fabric – a nod to the pleated skirts of Good Fortune, a vintage Dior dress – the collection mixes archival masculine silhouettes with a new technical language as outerwear. To accessories, bags and shoes come together, working with the iconic cane and diamond patterns that come from a fusion of contemporary techniques and textures, from high-frequency neoprene panels and injection molding to metal finishes. anodized metal. Despite these modern features, comfort and practicality remain at the heart. A centerpiece: the Dior Scarab bag that marries the fundamentals of timeless elegance with essential utilitarian luxury. Taking its silhouette and name from the beetle, a symbol of renewal and good luck, the iconic oblique print shoulder bag, in our opinion, accurately personifies Dior’s past, present and future – emphasizing the Jones’ interest in ancient Egypt.

