Fashion
SS24 Men’s Fashion Week Streetstyle
The menswear week season has just ended. Ahead of next week’s Haute Couture Week and another one to come in Berlin, FashionUnited took a look at streetwear looks in Milan and Paris, which as always put on a decent show on the catwalks too. This season is marked by skaters, cowboys and robots.But see for yourself.
skate-style
Streetwear looks roll with the right accessory and some fashion week visitors have taken it literally. In addition to bicycles, on which people pose, the skateboard is also a nice and practical accessory to quickly go from one show to another. There is no “skater look”. From a baggy t-shirt or shirt with baggy pants to a cropped, form-fitting top, the boundaries are wide open. Most important is a certain casualness with which the board is presented, mixed with a punky attitude.
XXL polo shirts
The skater style also goes hand in hand with the XXL polo shirt which, contrary to its original use in sport, should not be practical but as casual as possible. Here too, a pair of wide jeans is suitable for the urban look. However, it can also be worn with loose shorts or skirts and high heels.
Ripped trousers
The fact that the pants themselves can also be the focus of the outfit is proven by wearers of unusual jeans models that have fringe or a patch pattern, for example. Cargo pants decorated with wild patterns instead of plain beige or olive also attract attention. To emphasize the pants, a simple top like a shirt, turtleneck or T-shirt is suitable. Dark sunglasses complete the look.
robot mode
The fact that sunglasses – like those of the early 2000s – are once again becoming more futuristic is no longer a novelty. However, the progression has seen the rest of the look follow this trend as well. It can be individual pieces, like a metal bra – which falls somewhere between a robo-girl and a knight – but also a complete look reminiscent of C3PO from the sci-fi series Star Wars. Like the robots in the movies, we play here on the static nature of the materials, which can also be contrasted with large and loose pieces.
Blokecore with a twist
For some time now, football shirts have played a role in the fashion-forward wardrobe. In combination with plain jeans and a narrow trainer like the Adidas ‘Samba’ model, people who are not even necessarily interested in football follow the so-called blokecore trend. But if you don’t want to appear in a look that reflects your own father, you can give it a fashionable twist. During Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, the football shirt was seen in combination with various skirts, among other things. Depending on the style, the look can go in different directions – with chunky boots and a dark raver-like skirt or with a tartan skirt and classic shoes for a double twist on British (football) tradition.
The art of the tie
The classic tie is also reinterpreted this season. Instead of the standard tie knot, the piece can also be wrapped around the neck like a silk scarf. But special ties such as those with a pink bow, a shabby version with a hole or in large format are also real statement pieces. Wearers like to play with classic pieces like vests and shirts, and pair them casually with jeans or smarter, depending on their taste.
cowboys and -girls
The dominant trend this season was cowboy culture. Cowboy boots were already a popular accessory at the Pitti Uomo menswear show in Florence. Now the cowboys and cowgirls seem to have rode to Milan and Paris, where street style photographers with their cameras couldn’t avoid a duel with them.
In addition to the classic looks familiar from Wild West or Texas movies, there were also modern interpretations. Hats with team logos like baseball caps and horseshoe purses were on display.
|
Sources
2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/rodeo-robots-and-skateboards-the-ss24-men-s-fashion-week-streetstyle/2023070370308
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Jokowi calls on Indonesia to become an upper middle income country again
- SS24 Men’s Fashion Week Streetstyle
- Technology, innovation essential to strengthen Qatar-Canada ties, say business forum officials
- Prince William and Prince George spend a day between father and son during a cricket match
- PM Modi… The real reason why Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra
- When Bipasha Basu REACTED to Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel’s comment about her hips and role in Jism; said, ‘You must be a woman…’
- Video: Your local news is disappearing from Facebook and Google
- Incoming Eagles Help Home Nations at FIBA U19 World Cup
- SCOOP: VFX causes delay for Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vangas Animal; now slated for release in December: Bollywood News
- Does New England need a second city for startups?
- Watch: Dylan Mulvaney speaks out for the first time after the Bud Light controversy
- The Grand National Assembly of Turkey transformed by Erdogan into a Parliament of stamps