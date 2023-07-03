SS24 Men’s Fashion Week Streetstyle

The menswear week season has just ended. Ahead of next week’s Haute Couture Week and another one to come in Berlin, FashionUnited took a look at streetwear looks in Milan and Paris, which as always put on a decent show on the catwalks too. This season is marked by skaters, cowboys and robots.But see for yourself.

skate-style

Streetwear looks roll with the right accessory and some fashion week visitors have taken it literally. In addition to bicycles, on which people pose, the skateboard is also a nice and practical accessory to quickly go from one show to another. There is no “skater look”. From a baggy t-shirt or shirt with baggy pants to a cropped, form-fitting top, the boundaries are wide open. Most important is a certain casualness with which the board is presented, mixed with a punky attitude.

XXL polo shirts

The skater style also goes hand in hand with the XXL polo shirt which, contrary to its original use in sport, should not be practical but as casual as possible. Here too, a pair of wide jeans is suitable for the urban look. However, it can also be worn with loose shorts or skirts and high heels.

Ripped trousers

The fact that the pants themselves can also be the focus of the outfit is proven by wearers of unusual jeans models that have fringe or a patch pattern, for example. Cargo pants decorated with wild patterns instead of plain beige or olive also attract attention. To emphasize the pants, a simple top like a shirt, turtleneck or T-shirt is suitable. Dark sunglasses complete the look.

robot mode

The fact that sunglasses – like those of the early 2000s – are once again becoming more futuristic is no longer a novelty. However, the progression has seen the rest of the look follow this trend as well. It can be individual pieces, like a metal bra – which falls somewhere between a robo-girl and a knight – but also a complete look reminiscent of C3PO from the sci-fi series Star Wars. Like the robots in the movies, we play here on the static nature of the materials, which can also be contrasted with large and loose pieces.

Blokecore with a twist

For some time now, football shirts have played a role in the fashion-forward wardrobe. In combination with plain jeans and a narrow trainer like the Adidas ‘Samba’ model, people who are not even necessarily interested in football follow the so-called blokecore trend. But if you don’t want to appear in a look that reflects your own father, you can give it a fashionable twist. During Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, the football shirt was seen in combination with various skirts, among other things. Depending on the style, the look can go in different directions – with chunky boots and a dark raver-like skirt or with a tartan skirt and classic shoes for a double twist on British (football) tradition.

The art of the tie

The classic tie is also reinterpreted this season. Instead of the standard tie knot, the piece can also be wrapped around the neck like a silk scarf. But special ties such as those with a pink bow, a shabby version with a hole or in large format are also real statement pieces. Wearers like to play with classic pieces like vests and shirts, and pair them casually with jeans or smarter, depending on their taste.

cowboys and -girls

The dominant trend this season was cowboy culture. Cowboy boots were already a popular accessory at the Pitti Uomo menswear show in Florence. Now the cowboys and cowgirls seem to have rode to Milan and Paris, where street style photographers with their cameras couldn’t avoid a duel with them.

In addition to the classic looks familiar from Wild West or Texas movies, there were also modern interpretations. Hats with team logos like baseball caps and horseshoe purses were on display.