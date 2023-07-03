Bride slammed by family for ‘strange’ choice of wedding dress: ‘It’s inappropriate and unfair’

Fashion
- Bride-to-be slammed for ‘strange’ choice of wedding dress
- She chose the same dress as her sister-in-law “in a slightly different color”
A young woman has targeted her ‘unimaginative’ sister-in-law for ‘copying’ her wedding day look, with the two nuptials just 19 months apart.
The sister-in-law came to the woman to tell her she was so impressed with her in-laws’ wedding dress from last year that she had now bought ‘the exact same dress in a slightly different colour’ .
And while some people said the young woman should feel flattered by the act of imitation, she was furious.
“My feelings are hurt that my dress on my special day isn’t special anymore because now my husband’s sister is going to wear it too,” she complained.
A young woman has targeted her ‘unimaginative’ sister-in-law for ‘copying’ her wedding day look just 19 months after she tied the knot
The original bride married in April 2022, her sister-in-law is due to walk down the aisle in November this year.
“My husband wants to tell her it’s inappropriate and unfair,” she said.
‘Should I let him say something and risk starting a fight or just let it go and get over it?’ she asked while posting to a popular wedding group.
People quickly sided with the young woman and slammed the bride-to-be for her “strange” choice of dress.
“It seems rather unimaginative to choose a dress you’ve seen at another wedding. Besides being weird and crude, it’s a bit lame from a creative standpoint,” one woman said. .
“You have to go out of your way to buy the same dress, it’s so weird,” said another.
“The fact that the SIL told him lets me know that was kind of intentional, which I personally think is weird,” said a third.
Another said if they were friends it would be different.
“Because they are family, there will be pictures posted next to each other, how awkward,” one woman said.
Others said the sister-in-law was ‘over the top’.
The women both change the same dress “in slightly different colors” for the big day
“If someone else wearing the same dress makes hers not special, she probably should have had one custom made and not buy it because hundreds of other brides have worn the same dress. Maybe that SIL didn’t even realize it was the same dress when she tried it on,” they said.
Some joked that “every bride for the past three years has been warning ‘the same deep V lace thing’.”
‘Idk man is it fair to ask the sister to give up her dream dress because someone else wore it a year and a half earlier? People take this shit so seriously for no reason. No one is even going to notice,” said another.
Others admitted they ‘wouldn’t care’ if someone close wore the same dress – but the fact the bride-to-be said it out loud was ‘disgusting’.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
