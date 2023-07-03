Weaving a sustainable future with fusion fashion, Weaving a sustainable future, fusion fashion, brand news, latest news

The love for artisans and weavers was nurtured early in Sujata and Taniya Biswas. Their father had a transferable job, thanks to which they kept changing towns and schools. Therefore, they were the only constants for each other. During their childhood, the siblings visited nearby villages with their parents, immersing themselves in art and culture, fabrics and textiles. Their mother used to choose fabrics from weavers in these villages and customize outfits for festive occasions. He stayed with them. Both landed in the corporate world after grad school. But very quickly, they found their vocation. Fashion brand Suta – derived from the first two letters of their name – was born in 2016.

“The main difficulty facing any brand that works closely with weaving communities is that they won’t be able to deliver consistent work and that’s where the problems start. As an artisan brand, our main goal is to keep weavers working all year round. The reason we are in the markets is that we want to create as many avenues as possible to reach end consumers, so that we can continue to give work to weavers,” says Sujata.

Over the past few years, Suta has done its part to address the instability of weavers’ incomes. While merging the traditional and the contemporary in its products, the brand donates 28 to 35 pc of the MRP to the weavers. The average basket size for the brand that sells on its own website, marketplaces and physical stores is Rs 4,800. Suta today has exclusive stores in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Thane and Hyderabad.

“Our contribution from offline stores is 8-10pc. Marketplaces contribute 15 to 18 pc of our income. The maximum sale happens through our own website,” says Taniya.

The founders define the TG core of the brand as independent – ​​not only financially, but also in terms of decision-making. The age group of the main audience ranges from 18 to 45 years old. Considering the product line, it would be female-dominated for now, one assumes.

Beyond Subways and Women’s Clothing

“The brand has a maximum of customers in the subways because they do a lot of online shopping. Our offline presence is also in the subways. But whenever we hold exhibitions in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the response and reception has been inspiring. The knowledge that people in these cities have of the brand is also overwhelming. We run out of stock at exhibitions in these cities, which made us realize that there are a lot of opportunities for the brand to grow there,” says Taniya.

Sarees and blouses are the main contributors – 80% of revenue comes from these categories. There are products like tissues and scrunchies that also work well for the brand. Suta recently launched a men’s collection, which is also seeing good traction, according to the founders.

“Men’s clothing is doing great in stores. We haven’t launched all models on the website. We are thinking about how to approach the male category. We are considering including it as a sub-brand,” says Sujata.

It’s Me – The Pride Collection

Suta prides itself on its cutting-edge designs, craftsmanship and commitment to inclusivity. The latest reflection of this is a “This Is Me” collection launched as part of the Pride Month celebration. The brand recently unveiled the face of its pride campaign, Sushant Divgikr (Rani KoHEnur).

“‘This Is Me’ is inspired by individuality and the pieces are designed to appeal to the sensibilities of the contemporary wearer looking for statement-making party and occasion wear,” says Taniya.

The collection includes embellished saris, trendy blouses and designer trouser suits, using various materials like silk organza, silk satin, viscose and denim. “Each of these pieces are made to order, and a true labor of love by Suta’s skilled artisans,” says Taniya.

A campaign for the collection highlighted individuality and self-expression using a collaborative approach, featuring leading voices from the LGBTQiA+ community. Besides Divgikr, the roster included Sushant DivGentleman Gaga, Ashish Dey (Deysi Rawmen), Souman (Goddess Gagged), Glorious Luna, Mx Siaan (Mx Stallion), Zeesh and Harshavardhan Rai (Rai-OTT), who is also responsible for designing at Suta and designed this collection. In addition to modeling Suta’s pieces, they will use the platform to lend their voice to issues relevant to the community, Sujata explains.

Marketing for weavers

The brand is present on social networks and digital platforms. While Insta is where it is today for fashion, it’s understood that another platform could be the place to be tomorrow. OOH and print ads have also been strong mediums to build the brand. During exhibitions, the radio is also used. All brand development is aimed at the end goal of building a wider base for its unique products and positively impacting the weaving community, Taniya points out. Commitment goes beyond monetary contribution. For example, the brand has opened a yoga center for children near the weavers’ workplaces. Suta also plants trees in weaver villages, which have visibly become greener over the years, notes the founder. The brand also encourages the opening of bank accounts for women.

“The weavers work as a family. Previously, the account was in the name of one person and it was usually the man of the house. We have decided to divide the work and we are aware of the percentage of work done by women. We encourage women to open their own bank account and their share of the salary will go directly into their bank accounts. This practice is followed by all households. We can see the visible changes in the community and how they transform into independent and empowered individuals,” she explains.

Suta currently works with 17,000 weavers across India, in places like Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala.

“In terms of offline expansion, we want to have four to five more stores in cities like Chennai and Delhi. In the future, we want to open stores in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. information and franchise applications, which we are considering Revenue-wise, we are currently at Rs.56 crore and by this financial year we are targeting Rs.80 crore,” the sisters reveal.

They also want to add about 1 lakh weavers to the Suta community in the coming years. This aligns with the brand’s stated goal of integrating 2 lakh artisans and weavers by 2030, maximizing loom and handmade products.