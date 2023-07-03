Women hail change to Wimbledon’s all-white dress code in bid to reduce anxiety for players during their period

As players enter the grass courts at the All England Tennis Club for the first round of Wimbledon today, there will be a small but significant change in the stark white aesthetic.

The tournament is renowned for maintaining the tradition of strawberries and cream in the iconic all-white uniform.

Players have been required to wear white at the event since 1877, and dress code rules are extremely strict.

Off-white and cream are not allowed, and “one color trim” no more than one centimeter is allowed on the neckline or sleeve cuff.

But now, women will be able to subtly deviate from the whites of Wimbledon.

In a change announced late last year, players now have the option of wearing dark colored underpants, as long as they are no longer than their shorts or skirt.

Campaigners from Address The Dress Code launched a protest against the all-white demands at Wimbledon last year. ( )

It’s a small change, but it’s one that’s been hailed as a win for women who compete at an elite level while on their period.

“We hope this adjustment to the rules will help players focus solely on their performance by alleviating a potential source of anxiety,” All England Club CEO Sally Bolton said.

Some players were candid about using hormonal contraceptives to avoid getting their period during the tournament.

Others said worries about blood seeping through their white underwear were unnecessary added stress when trying to outplay their opponent on the net.

Players also talked about using bathroom breaks to check their clothes during their matches, or developing a signal with their support team that could alert them if their bleeding became visible through their clothes.

“I took the pill to stop bleeding”

British tennis player Heather Watson, who broke a taboo when speaking about how her rules impacted her performance at the Australian Open in 2015, told Sky News UK she welcomes the change.

“Last year I took the pill to stop the bleeding because I knew we had to wear white underpants and I didn’t want to be embarrassed,” she said.

“We run, sweat, do the splits on the court. This year I knew my period was going to be again during Wimbledon, so I’m very happy that I don’t have to do the same thing as last year. “

Heather Watson has been candid about playing tennis while on her period. ( )

Australian Daria Saville told the Daily Aus last year that she also had to ‘skip’ her period during Wimbledon.

“I once had a mid-game period. I went to the bathroom and was like a surprise,” she said in an Instagram comment to the outlet’s post.

“Thank God I had a female referee. I explained to her what was going on and waited for someone to bring me a tampon because I didn’t have one. It happened during my whole first Australian Open in the second round. It was also 38 degrees that day.”

US tennis star Coco Gauff told Sky News UK she had had an incident at another tournament in the past but the referee noticed it before anyone saw it.

She said then that the leak-free underwear helped, “It’s always on your mind,” and she welcomed the move.

“I think it’s going to take a lot of the stress off for me and for the other girls in the locker room for sure,” she said.

Coco Gauff says the decision is a relief for her and the other players. ( )

Dr Brianna Larsen, lecturer in sport and exercise science at the University of Southern Queensland, said it was a small step in the right direction, but Wimbledon could have gone further as the players should always wear white skirts, shorts or dresses.

Still, she told ABC News Radio that the change showed tournament organizers were listening to players’ concerns.

“It’s about giving female athletes the opportunity to perform at their best,” she said.

“Even if it’s just a little extra anxiety, it’s just something that could harm female athletes if they play Wimbledon on their period.

“Female athletes have higher rates of menstrual dysfunction. And they also have higher rates of hormonal contraceptive use, and many of them cite the ability to manipulate their cycle as the main reason for their hormonal contraceptive use. .”

She said more research needs to be done on the impact of periods on women in sport, and that can vary widely.

Some female athletes in other sports said they were encouraged to train until they lost their periods, a mark of their elite level.

The development of the dress code comes as part of measures to tackle wage inequalities in sport.

Although men and women win equal prize money at Grand Slam tournaments like Wimbledon, men win more at Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour competitions.

It’s something the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has said it will address, announcing last week that it will aim for equal prize money in future years.

Wimbledon’s strict dress code has also made headlines in the past.

In 2007, Tatiana Golovin wore red undershorts, leading some to write that Wimbledon “got her panties in a twist”.

The tournament further tightened the dress code in 2014.

Venus Williams will participate in Wimbledon 26 years after her debut. ( )

In 2017, Venus Williams changed her bra mid-game after her bright pink straps became visible during play.

Williams, 43, who has won the championship five times, returns to the tournament this year, 26 years after making his Wimbledon debut.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, who was the tournament’s top seed but pulled out in the eleventh hour with a wrist injury, wore a red cap as he accepted his runners-up trophy on center court last year .