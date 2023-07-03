After 116 games and almost 7,000 goals scored, Germany were crowned champions in the first edition of the IHF Men’s Junior World Championship with 32 teams at the start.

We review what happened over the past two weeks in Magdeburg, Hanover, Berlin and Athens and see what stood out in a fiery competition that ended in victory for Germany.

Flawless German Seal Title

For the first time since 2015, a team won the title by winning all their matches in regulation time, with Germany riding an eight-game winning streak to clinch their third IHF Men’s Junior World Championship title. Eight years ago France won nine games in a row to bring home the trophy, but now Germany have done it superbly on their home turf.

In fact, Germany had a stellar year with their youth team winning all 15 games they played, clearly the best team at this level in the world, especially at Germany/Greece 2023, where they is rarely found in difficulty. But even when they had problems, like in the games against Croatia and France in the main round, squandering a seven-goal lead, they bounced back superbly to clinch victory and improve their chances of winning the title, which was finally packed. Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin.

One more title for Heuberger

At junior level, Martin Heuberger is undoubtedly one of the most decorated coaches of all time, having added another title to his impressive collection. Heuberger had already won the previous two gold medals at the IHF Junior Men’s World Championships with Germany, at Egypt 2009 and Greece 2011, and had already won a European title in 2006.

Now he has led an excellent generation to another world title, the third in history, a feature only won by four countries the Soviet Union, Yugoslavia, Denmark and Sweden. Heuberger also won a silver medal in the world’s premier handball competition in 2007, when he coached dozens of players in that category before they took the final step to the senior team.

Six nations represented on the All-Star Team

The All-Star team for the 24th IHF Junior Men’s World Championship offered a well-rounded squad, with six nations represented, including all three medalists. Of course, the crème de la crème was reserved for Germany, who had three players in the squad, goalkeeper David Spth, lineman Justus Fischer and competition MVP left-handed centre-back Nils Lichtlein, who delivered excellent performances throughout the competition. the eight matches played in Hanover, Magdeburg and Berlin.

Hungary’s Zoran Ilic was the competition’s All-Star right-back, while Icelandic right-winger Kristfer Mni Jnasson was the bronze medalists’ pick. Nothing could separate the competition’s two co-top scorers, Faroes Elias Ellefsen Skipagotu and Japan’s Naoki Fujisaka, who both scored 55 goals in the competition.

Ellefsen Skipagotu was also the All-Star centre-back, leading the Faroe Islands to their best result at the IHF Junior Men’s World Championship, with 55 goals and 48 assists, as the future THW Kiel player set his sights on a again on the big stage. .

Numerous goals at Germany/Greece 2023

With 6,805 goals scored in 116 matches, Germany v Greece 2023 has now set a record for the edition of the IHF Men’s Junior World Championship with the most goals scored and the highest average number of goals scored per game . In fact, 58.66 goals have been scored per game on average in the competition, beating the previous record of 58.23 goals per game, set at Egypt 2009 when Germany became champions for the first time in their history.

The highest-scoring match at Germany v Greece 2023 was the 9-12 classification match between France and Spain, with 78 goals combined between the two teams, with two other matches ending with 77 goals scored. In terms of goals scored, Spain (36.7 goals scored per game), France (35.7) and Sweden (35.5) had the best attacks, with Germany having 276 goals in eight games but an average of 34 goals scored per game.

Excellent participation at Germany/Greece 2023

If there was any further doubt regarding handball’s popularity, it was definitely shattered at this event, with fans of all ages flocking to see their favorite teams in the 116 matches played over the past two weeks in Germany. /Greece 2023. In Magdeburg, Hannover and Berlin, the first matches of the day saw more than 20,000 children flock to the arenas and see the handball, the record being set in Berlin, with more than 5,000 children at the match between the France and Spain.

Berlin’s Max-Schmeling-Halle was also sold out for the final between Germany and Hungary, with 8,235 spectators in attendance for the game which saw the hosts lift the trophy.