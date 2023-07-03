The history of royal fashion at Wimbledon

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

The links between Wimbledon and the royal family are old.

Until 1907, to be precise, the first year the Prince and Princess of Wales (later to become King George V and Queen Mary) attended the famous championships.

King George V later became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a role now held by the current Princess of Wales.

Kates’ outfits are almost as studied as the action on the pitch, and by looking at the royal appearances at the tournament, we can see how fashion has evolved over the decades.

As the Iconic Championships begin July 3, a fashion expert talks about a few key looks and what they tell us about style at the time

King George V and Queen Mary

At Wimbledon’s first championships after a four-year hiatus due to World War I, the 1919 women’s final was attended by King George V, known for disliking contemporary fashion, and Queen Mary.

When George arrived at Wimbledon, the hub of fashion inspiration for fashionable Brits in the 1920s and 30s, he stood out like a sore thumb, says Rosie Harte, author of The Royal Wardrobe.

Queen Mary wore a fringed dress with a loose coat, hat and gloves, and carried an umbrella.

She, like other members of the royal family, felt the pressure to align with George’s conservative fashion preference, Harte continues.

So appears here dressed in a somewhat old-fashioned, soft and cluttered outfit that breaks with the fitted cuts and clean silhouettes that are beginning to emerge in women’s fashion.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II became patron of the All England Club in 1952 but has only visited the Championships a handful of times.

The first was in 1957 when she attended the women’s singles final wearing a floral midi dress with white accessories.

Unlike the celebrities of their time, the most devoted of Wimbledon-bound royals often avoided pandering to tennis aesthetics when styling their hair for an appearance, Harte says.

Even as a young queen at Wimbledon, Elizabeth was always more fond of an outfit that read simple British romance rather than the modern woman’s wardrobe.

The monarch returned to the tournament in 1977, donning a pink coat dress and hat, and in 2010 wearing a similar ensemble in aqua blue.

Each appearance followed the Queen’s royal uniform rubric, which over the years has become increasingly regulated, Harte says.

Whether she was on the putting green or sitting in a sea of ​​spectators, the eye had to be drawn to the Queen through the use of vibrant colors not usually featured in the Wimbledon setting.

Diana, Princess of Wales

A tennis fan, Diana attended Wimbledon more than a dozen times during the 80s and 90s, during which time her personal style evolved considerably.

Going into the 90s, the Princess of Wales was under no illusions that her wedding was the fairy tale it was originally conceived to be, Harte suggests.

Consequently, the sparkling and fairy elements of her wardrobe, inspired by the traditional looks of older royals, began to disappear.

Floral dresses and roomy sailor dresses gave way to more structured, fitted looks.

Harte says: Her white pleated skirt in 1991 embodied a raised tennis skirt, and in 1995 her pale suit jacket with sunglasses folded over the collar distinguished her as a modern, elegant woman.

The Princess of Wales

Another huge tennis fan, Kate was photographed in the Wimbledon audience as early as 2007, but her first memorable fashion look came in 2012, a year after her marriage to the Prince of Wales.

Kate donned a seemingly tennis-inspired knitted dress from Alexander McQueen (the brand that made her wedding dress) with a drop waist and blue accented cuffs and hem.

She radiated the essence of the iconic pre-war tennis star, an aesthetic largely shunned by the royal family, Harte says.

Succeeding the late Queen as godmother in 2016, Kate has continued to reference the colors of tennis over the years with green and white dresses, and in 2022 opted for vintage-inspired looks.

Last year, she attended Wimbledon in a variety of outfits that used cuts, colors and accessories to reference the bold, modern woman’s fashion that emerged in the 1920s and 1930s, Harte explains.

Her bright yellow Roksanda Ilini dress was the most subtle of them, but the vibrant color was uncompromising, making her a key figure at the event.