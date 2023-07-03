Non-profit Renaissance focuses on upcycled sewing





On a cold March evening, a cement-floored warehouse in the Parisian suburb of Fontenay-sous-Bois hosted a couture fashion show of a different kind. A model dressed in a short-sleeved jacket with a bronze herringbone bodice, navy blue chiffon kilt and swinging bronze chain fringe stepped out to the beat of a DJ club. Another model wore a tangerine corset dress in swirling strips of fabric that cascaded like a waterfall towards the floor. A third was dressed in a white silk strapless dress, gathered at the hip, embroidered with small blue and pink bouquets. Unlike traditional couture, as seen on the catwalks in Paris this week, these garments were not sewn by skilled craftsmen or made from precious new materials. The bronze jacket was fashioned from a pair of second-hand Etro men’s trousers and embroidered with thin chains from a company that had gone bankrupt. The muslin was dead stock from a retired sewing shop. The mandarin dress was made from ties from downgraded uniforms from Paris airports. The white floral dress was a 19th century shawl.

And all of them were sewn by a team of studio hands who, not too long ago, would have struggled to find jobs in the luxury fashion industry.

The event showcased the work of Renaissance, a French non-profit association that produces recycled pieces in the couture style and offers professional training opportunities to low-income people and immigrants. It was founded in 2018 by Philippe Guilet, former design assistant to Karl Lagerfeld, Thierry Mugler and Jean Paul Gaultier, who wanted to prove that couture could be more responsible. The organization teaches some of the finest techniques in fashion design and leverages a movement of nonprofits to train workers and help them find jobs in fashion. Like much of traditional tailoring, many Renaissance pieces are carefully handcrafted one-offs. There are other designers who work in upcycling, which is a solution to fashion waste, said Pascal Morand, executive chairman of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the organization’s governing body. French fashion industry, and member of the Renaissance. advice. There are organizations, he noted, that teach the art of sewing. But Renaissance combines these two aspects on a very high level, he said.

Mr. Guilet, who had also worked for Chlo, J. Mendel and Donna Karan, had a long-standing interest in upcycling. (For Mr. Gaultiers’ spring 2002 couture collection, he made a cocktail dress out of men’s ties.) He turned men’s trousers into a waistcoat and showed them to Mr. Morand, a longtime friend. date. Mr. Morand thought the piece was beautiful and asked Mr. Guilet how he could turn it into something more. Mr. Guilet decided that he wanted to do something eco-responsible which also transmits this beautiful know-how, he says, that is to say a successful craftsmanship. He raised funds from the luxury group Kering and received grants from the French government. In September 2019, he opened a workshop in the Cité du Vercors, an HLM complex in Villejuif, a popular suburb south of Paris. The space had been offered by Action Logement, an urban development association which contributes to the financing and management of social housing. There, Mr. Guilet set up sewing machines, work tables and Stockman mannequins, and interviewed candidates sent by a government employment agency.

He selected 15 people, including immigrants from Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia, and refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan. Like all Renaissance students and teachers, they received French salaries and benefits. For seven months, Mr. Guilet taught the class sewing techniques, such as the Grs Method, a fluid draping style invented by seamstress Madame Grs. Couture is the intelligence of the hand, said Mr. Guilet. If you understand sewing, you can do anything. You are a master.

Through word of mouth, Renaissance received donations of well-made vintage clothing, which the studio transformed into modern silhouettes rooted in French classics. Mr. Guilet staged the first Renaissance fashion show in March 2020, at the Institut du Monde Arabe. The second collection, produced by the second promotion of 20 students, was presented at the Drouot auction house in Paris in July 2021. Subsequently, some of the outfits from the first two fashion shows were sold at auction; several dresses sold for over $7,000 each. Some of these pieces were exhibited during Couture Week last January. Although there are sewing machines in the Atelier Renaissance, much of the work is handmade, as in sewing. It’s not about cutting up old dresses and sewing them into something new, but about learning the technique of tailoring, Mr. Guilet said. Students peel back the seams, and once undone, they figure out what they have and figure out how best to use it towards zero waste. During the course, each student makes two or three looks that are available for rent or purchase. Three looks ended up on the Netflix series Emily in Paris, including a tailor-made suit made from a judo kimono donated by the former French champion; a dress revisited from a Sonia Rykiel dress; and another dress cut from Yamamoto men’s pants and a Rykiel dress.

The organization’s professional training program is also in full swing. Nearly half of Renaissances 35 graduates have landed jobs at luxury fashion houses, including Saint Laurent, Chlo, Alaa and Dior, and several have opened their own studios, to produce wedding dresses or perform alterations and repairs.

Robby and Ted Kipre, 25-year-old twin brothers who grew up in the Cité du Vercors and were first-class apprentices, launched a streetwear brand called Kipre Couture. They held a show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January and hosted four pop-up boutiques in Paris. At the post-show reception at the Fontenay warehouse in March, Ted Kipre said fashion has always been our passion, we’ve always wanted to do it, but we didn’t know where to start. He wore one of the brand’s looks: black crepe pants, a leather jacket and a 100% recycled Kipre Couture baseball cap, he said. Renaissance is currently developing a capsule collection produced by the current class of 40, selected from over 1,300 applicants. The collection is made up of uniforms donated by the RATP, the Paris transport agency that operates the metro and buses. The clothes will be sold on Renaissances’ e-commerce website, which is expected to go live in September. Eventually, we would like to have a shop, said Mr. Guilet. Then anyone can bring in their beautiful old clothes and turn them into something new.

