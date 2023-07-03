Rising star: fashion designer Dr Bobby Campbell Luke

One of the first Mori artists to earn a doctorate in fashion claims his whakapapa is a superpower that gives him an extra edge in his creative endeavors.

At 30, Pra-Academician Bobby Campbell Luke combines form and fashion with style. He has worked for European designers abroad, lectures on fashion and design at the University of Victoria and will present his new collection at New Zealand Fashion Week next month.

He says he owes his interest in fashion design to hanging out with his nannies and aunts in the kitchen at the back of his marae in Hawera.

I was drawn to the stories and the anecdotal moments in the kitchen. The kind of conversations I heard were very interesting. In my creative practice, I try to translate and respond to this experience, which comforted me in my childhood. It was the root where I started my fashion practice.



Photo: Bobby Campbell Luke

Luke (Ngti Ruanui), was a whangai child, a form of Mori adoption where a child is given to a member as part of whnauto augmentation. He was close to his mother, Alison Luke, who raised him in Auckland and in his home town of Hawera, south of Taranaki.

Luke says she was a hui jumper, who took him to many hui and cultural gatherings around the country. He describes his love and support as clocking in his korowai.

As a child, he was more interested in drawing buildings than sewing clothes.

I don’t have this romanticized narrative of watching my mom put on makeup and anticipating what she’ll be wearing for the day. For me, I really wanted to be an architect. I used to draw plans of the marae and the buildings. I liked the technical aspect of architecture.

Luke got his start in fashion when he worked as an intern for Dame Trelise Cooper while still in high school. He was ambitious and determined, spending nearly four years sweeping floors before getting involved in the design side of the business.

It was the best experience I had. I was young, I had energy and I said yes to everything, I really wanted to. I knew I had an open door for me.

As a takatpui (rainbow) child, Luke felt a sense of belonging to the strong Mori women who protected him.

It was a safe space for me. It encouraged my thinking about how I would function in a fashion world, he says.

During his undergraduate fashion degree at AUT, Luke studied the meaning of the apron.

Engaging in creative practice and doing something I love is a way for me to heal.

Seeing my aunts wearing an apron was not just a symbol of cooking and a practical gesture like peeling potatoes. For me, it was a symbol of security and knowledge.

The fabrics and objects that marked his childhood deeply, such as his grandmother’s curtains or blankets, have a huge influence on his work.

My work has so many nuances. What interests me is telling a story and how things can be presented rather than a cut and sewn thing.

Her path to fashion stems from her love for the visual arts and film after realizing that her favorite artists combine multiple mediums to create their work.

The artists I started looking at had a fashion component, like Lady Gaga. Instead of watching what she was doing, I looked behind the scenes of the films she was making, and which pushed me into fashion.



Photo: Bobby Campbell Luke

This passion led to years of university studies in fashion and visual arts, leading to a doctorate in fashion and design. He also completed internships in Amsterdam and Zurich.

Her fashion designs was first noticed during the Miromoda group’s display at New Zealand Fashion Week at the age of 22. Her clothing is known to acknowledge the past and is heavily influenced by the impact of colonization and the stories of her whakapapa.

Luke is currently juggling his full-time college role with preparing for his second New Zealand Fashion Week show in August.

The theme of her new collection pays homage to her younger brother, who committed suicide at the age of 27. Luke says working on the show helped him get over his grief.

I lost him when he left us. Im normally an insured person. I used to tell people I was fine, but I wasn’t, he says.

Engaging in creative practice and doing something I love is a way for me to heal. The new show explains how I’m reacting to everything that’s happened and highlights the importance of mental health and well-being.