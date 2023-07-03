Gunther, Henrik Vibskov and Arturo Obegero chart their course

Translated by



Roberta Herrera







Jul 3, 2023



Affirming their presence in the industry, three menswear brands showcased their distinct creative visions at the recent Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Although advocating totally different aesthetics and universes, the French brand Gunther, the Danish designer Henrik Vibskov and the Spanish talent Arturo Obegero share a common trait: charting an alternative path on the margins of independence.

Gunther, Spring/Summer 2024 – Gunther

Gunther aims for the stranger

French designer Naomi Gunther took the leap by creating her own high-end menswear label in 2019, just months before the pandemic hit. “The brand has been around for four years, even if it feels like we’ve only known two,” smiles the young designer, who cut her teeth at Parsons School of Design, in an interview with FashionNetwork.com.

Positioning itself as a streetwear brand with accents of tailoring know-how, Gunther favors short production cycles and proudly adopts the “Made in France” philosophy, by establishing its design and production studio in Paris. In addition, the French capital was the location for all their presentations outside of the official fashion week calendar. “This format makes me feel more comfortable and allows for more creative freedom. Plus, it allows me to expand my community, host distinctive showcases, and push the boundaries a little further every time” , explained Naomi Gunther.

This was the case with his last show, held at the Romo Club on Boulevard Saint-Germain, which recreated a show akin to a 5 p.m. disco, with all the guests surrounding the runway. Titled “Walk Of Fame”, the collection aimed to evoke a California vibe, blending chic elements of Los Angeles, the carefree spirit of Venice Beach and the spectacle of Las Vegas. The various references translated into denim and velvet suits with flared cuts, lightweight silk ensembles and graphic print looks, all designed to present “a relaxed fit infused with laid-back urban style”.

The creative designer aims to solidify the brand’s identity as “a menswear brand designed by a woman”, envisioning a masculine wardrobe that can also be worn by women in unique ways. This approach won Gunther significant commercial traction overseas. The Parisian brand has been present for three seasons in a multi-brand store in the Dubai Mall and participated in a trade show in Seoul last February with the support of Mode in France, successfully penetrating the Korean market via the DFD club. Gunther is currently in discussions with Amazon Fashion and has identified the United States as one of its target markets.

In France, the independent brand sells its collections online via its website and the Printemps department store platform. In addition, the brand offers bespoke, personalized production in its Parisian workshop, as customer demand is constantly increasing.

Henrik Vibskov, Spring/Summer 2024 – Henrik Vibskov

Henrik Vibskov’s 20-year trip to Paris

In the sunny courtyard of Lycée Henri-IV, a summer ring located a stone’s throw from the Pantheon, Danish designer Henrik Vibskov celebrated his 20th birthday in France with a unique concept. Accompanied by a master of ceremonies who doubles as a boxing announcer, presenting the participants in each match while providing musical accompaniment, the silhouettes of the Danish designer (the only Scandinavian representative on the official agenda of Paris Fashion Week ) parade amid neon orange banners, paying homage to the world of sport.

With over 80% of the collection made from certified materials, free of toxic dyes or prints, the collection titled “The Unboxing Waltz Tutorial” envisioned the notion of “the box as a container that protects precious items for a limited time” until they are received. or unveiling. For the former Central Saint Martins and member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine de Paris since 2003, this “unpacking of the physique” also symbolizes the metaphorical boxes in which we reside.

Beyond the conceptual framework, the presentation presented original prints in the form of frayed textures or patterns of exotic birds in knit, oversized trench coats, loose suits in yellow and green checks, light cream-colored technical fabrics combined with Bermuda shorts, three-quarter length summer coats and short waterproof jackets with gathered lapels. Additionally, all-black looks featured prominently, including a sheer dress combined with a sporty jacket and a chunky hat. The words “forever” and “out of deliver” found their way into tonal prints on dresses and knitted sweaters.

Additionally, the collection for the upcoming Spring/Summer season featured a collaboration with Scandinavian jewelry designer Vibe Harslf, renowned for her previous work with brands such as Facetasm, Soulland and Wood Wood. Henrik Vibskov’s next fashion show is scheduled for August 9 during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Arturo Obegero, Spring/Summer 2024 – Arturo Obegero

Arturo Obegero’s surfer fantasy

True to his DNA, Arturo Obegero was once again inspired by his native country to present his latest collection, a “romantic fantasy”, at the Palais de Tokyo. Titled “Evening Surfer”, the collection revolved around the emergence of surfing culture in the Basque Country in the early 20th century, envisioning an imaginary wardrobe for distinguished personalities moving from the water to the city. This unique concept has given rise to sophisticated silhouettes with romantic brushstrokes, bridging the gap between water sports and dreamlike mermaids.

“My hometown of Tapia de Casariego, located in the Principality of Asturias, carries on this sporting tradition. Every summer I grew up watching surfers, including my brother Pedro, who runs his own surf school,” explained the designer, emphasizing the hypnotic effect of waves, an effect he eventually recreated through flowing draped tops, shimmering sea-foam-like embroidery on black transparencies, and voluminous asymmetrical collars.

The collection used silhouettes that wrapped the body or created abstract shapes, offering Obegero’s personal take on crafting and reimagining classic black short dresses as well as body-hugging lace jumpsuits, an increasingly recognizable signature of the repertoire. of the Asturian creator. Don’t forget his casual open-necked shirts, baggy pants and long gloves as accessories of seductive sophistication.

A graduate of the prestigious Central Saint Martins in 2018, the Spanish designer, now based in Paris, took his first steps within the teams of Maison Lanvin before launching his eponymous brand in March 2020. Since then, Arturo Obegero has presented all his collections during Paris Men’s Fashion Week and became one of the go-to designers for celebrities like British singer Harry Styles.