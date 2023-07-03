Loeffler Randall is the latest brand to target Charleston as a retail destination





Footwear brand Loeffler Randalls’ first retail store, which opened in 2021, was in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, a popular destination for fashion brands. But the second store, which the brand will open later this fall, is in a less expected location: Charleston, South Carolina. It’s definitely a bit off the beaten path, said Brian Murphy, co-founder of the brand. Historically, we had a very strong Southeast regional business, both wholesale and direct. We therefore wanted to develop this region. And Charleston, especially King Street where it opened, captures a wide variety of customers from that area. There are people from Nashville, Atlanta and Fort Worth who come shopping on King Street. Loeffler Randall is already thinking about its next four stores, Murphy said, though they likely won’t open until next year. He said the brand will take a similar approach, looking at areas with high demand and then finding a central location that can serve the wider area, like Dallas for the Southwest or LA for the West Coast. Right now, Loeffler Randall’s business is split evenly between wholesale and direct-to-consumer, which works, according to Murphy. He said physical retail will play a key role in direct brand sales in the future. Another reason why the founders of the brand chose to settle in Charleston is that it is a friendlier retail environment than in other parts of the country. The Charleston store is 1,450 square feet, significantly larger than the 625 square foot SoHo store, but costs are similar. Loeffler Randall isn’t the only brand to recently open a store in Charleston. Zara and Veronica Beard will both open stores there over the next six months, and retail platform Leap announced in March that Charleston would be its next major market expansion. Rebecca Fitts, vice president of real estate development at Leap, told Glossy that brands should look to markets with high foot traffic outside of traditional malls like New York or Los Angeles, especially if they already have a presence there. audience. If you’re a brand that’s never had a store, you need organic foot traffic, she said. Charleston Stores rebounded to pre-pandemic foot traffic levels in early 2021, when stores had nearly 30,000 visitors per day. Murphy said brick-and-mortar retail offers something online sales can’t: collaboration with nearby brands. He said the brand will benefit from the vibrant shopping fashion scene on King Street, including stores from Louis Vuitton and Chanel. And Loeffler Randall forges an even closer relationship with brands that have stores in the same building. It’s a good part of retail: you develop a small network with your neighbors and you can talk about things you share, like outdoor lighting and building access, he said. In SoHo, we had a great relationship with [earrings brand] Studs, which is right next door. Minnow Swim opens a store next door to us, and we’ve known them forever.

