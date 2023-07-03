Fashion
Haute couture takes off in Paris, in a context darkened by the …
After spectacular men’s shows, it’s time for haute couture in Paris in a context of tension and riots that darkens this fashion highlight and leads Céline to cancel a show scheduled for Sunday evening.
Referring to the uncertain evolution of these very serious disorders, the designer Hedi Slimane judged on Saturday that a fashion show in Paris, while France and its capital are thus bereaved and bruised, was inconsiderate and totally inappropriate.
The riots linked to the death of a 17-year-old teenager, killed on Tuesday by a police officer, and the mobilization of the police have led to several cancellations of demonstrations in the Paris region since Friday, including two concerts by star Mylne Farmer.
Questioned on Sunday afternoon, the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion confirmed that unless otherwise prescribed by the authorities, the parades will be held as planned, from Monday to Thursday.
Exclusively Parisian week, haute couture will welcome its first Saudi couturier, Ashi and opens Monday with a Schiaparelli fashion show, which had sparked controversy this winter with its dresses adorned with false animal heads.
These views were shared, including within the animal defense association Peta: the president of the American branch Ingrid Newkirk found them fabulously innovative while the French branch called for a thought for the animals who have really suffered, such as the silkworms and sheep.
How do you intend to surprise the American artistic director Daniel Roseberry this time, who has brought the house up to date and whose creations are worn by Lady Gaga, Beyonc or Bella Hadid?
The first day of this week, which celebrates tailor-made and craftsmanship, will also see Dior and two newcomers: the American Thom Browne and the Frenchman Charles de Vilmorin.
– Saudi breakthrough –
At 26, the latter will present his first couture show for his own brand after having briefly been artistic director of Rochas. His previous couture collections, one in pop colors and psychedelic prints and the other entirely black, had been unveiled in videos during the health crisis.
I’m super happy to have lived through all this and to do my first fashion show, he told AFP, in his apartment-workshop last week to finalize the collection.
The Saudi Ashi, who has dressed Queen Rania of Jordan, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Lady Gaga, is the first representative of the kingdom and the Gulf to join the haute couture week in Paris. It will parade on Thursday.
Its consecration, after a series of shows and projects by young Saudi designers on the sidelines of Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, is part of a full offensive – from football to cinema – of the kingdom criticized for human rights violations , intended to restore its image. internationally.
I’m super happy for him, told AFP fashion designer Stéphane Rolland, who says he discovered him on a television show in the Middle East where he was president of the jury.
He is a poet artist, a dreamer, he says. There is a pool of talent in Saudi Arabia that has not been able to express itself as it has wanted for a long time.
Stéphane Rolland will present on Tuesday a parade dedicated to Maria Callas at the Opéra Garnier which will be filmed by Claude Lelouch for his next film.
By Olga NEDBAEVA / Paris (AFP) / 2023 AFP
|
Sources
2/ https://lookcharms.com/haute-couture-starts-in-paris-in-a-context-darkened-by-the/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boy Tennis Player of the Year: Nathan Thomas van Handley | Winchester star
- Haute couture takes off in Paris, in a context darkened by the …
- Businesses should stop using Google Analytics
- Are you sad about summer? You may have summer seasonal depression.
- How Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg is trying to improve parliament’s reputation
- ‘Freedom House Ambulance’ shares stories of black emergency personnel
- Stock market today: Global stocks are higher on optimism that price pressures may ease WSB-TV Channel 2
- Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia Strengthen Information Technology Cooperation
- The front line of US missile defense has been strained by the demands of global threats
- Joko Widodo asked ministries and agencies to anticipate the impact of El Nino
- Community Days returns to Follansbee with music, food and more | News, Sports, Jobs
- Ohio State football recruiting: Five-star DL Justin Scott commits to add to impressive class as Buckeyes