Haute couture takes off in Paris, in a context darkened by the …

After spectacular men’s shows, it’s time for haute couture in Paris in a context of tension and riots that darkens this fashion highlight and leads Céline to cancel a show scheduled for Sunday evening.

Referring to the uncertain evolution of these very serious disorders, the designer Hedi Slimane judged on Saturday that a fashion show in Paris, while France and its capital are thus bereaved and bruised, was inconsiderate and totally inappropriate.

The riots linked to the death of a 17-year-old teenager, killed on Tuesday by a police officer, and the mobilization of the police have led to several cancellations of demonstrations in the Paris region since Friday, including two concerts by star Mylne Farmer.

Questioned on Sunday afternoon, the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion confirmed that unless otherwise prescribed by the authorities, the parades will be held as planned, from Monday to Thursday.

Exclusively Parisian week, haute couture will welcome its first Saudi couturier, Ashi and opens Monday with a Schiaparelli fashion show, which had sparked controversy this winter with its dresses adorned with false animal heads.

These views were shared, including within the animal defense association Peta: the president of the American branch Ingrid Newkirk found them fabulously innovative while the French branch called for a thought for the animals who have really suffered, such as the silkworms and sheep.

How do you intend to surprise the American artistic director Daniel Roseberry this time, who has brought the house up to date and whose creations are worn by Lady Gaga, Beyonc or Bella Hadid?

The first day of this week, which celebrates tailor-made and craftsmanship, will also see Dior and two newcomers: the American Thom Browne and the Frenchman Charles de Vilmorin.

– Saudi breakthrough –

At 26, the latter will present his first couture show for his own brand after having briefly been artistic director of Rochas. His previous couture collections, one in pop colors and psychedelic prints and the other entirely black, had been unveiled in videos during the health crisis.

I’m super happy to have lived through all this and to do my first fashion show, he told AFP, in his apartment-workshop last week to finalize the collection.

The Saudi Ashi, who has dressed Queen Rania of Jordan, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Lady Gaga, is the first representative of the kingdom and the Gulf to join the haute couture week in Paris. It will parade on Thursday.

Its consecration, after a series of shows and projects by young Saudi designers on the sidelines of Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, is part of a full offensive – from football to cinema – of the kingdom criticized for human rights violations , intended to restore its image. internationally.

I’m super happy for him, told AFP fashion designer Stéphane Rolland, who says he discovered him on a television show in the Middle East where he was president of the jury.

He is a poet artist, a dreamer, he says. There is a pool of talent in Saudi Arabia that has not been able to express itself as it has wanted for a long time.

Stéphane Rolland will present on Tuesday a parade dedicated to Maria Callas at the Opéra Garnier which will be filmed by Claude Lelouch for his next film.

