Fashion
Essential beach accessories for an airy getaway
Summer calls for long days of basking in the sun and frolicking on the waves. Whether you’re planning to hit your local beach or jet off on a tropical getaway, don’t forget to pack the right beach accessories for a memorable time in the sun.
Before going to the beach, it is important to be well organized and to pack well. Create a checklist of essential items and pack everything in a waterproof bag or pouch to protect your valuables from water and sand. Don’t forget to pack your water bottle to stay hydrated and a portable power bank to keep your phone always charged and ready to capture every moment.
Discover the best beach accessories for your seaside adventure
Beach hair accessories
While you indulge in the waves, sun and sand on your beach outing, you also want to look chic and feel comfortable. This is where the trendiest hair accessories come in. From classic straw hats to colorful scarves, these hair accessories are perfect for elevating your beach style and protecting you from sun damage.
Beach hair accessories for men
Beach bags
An absolute necessity for your trip to any tropical paradise, beach bags offer both style and function. They are perfect for holding all your essentials and keeping them organized and accessible. When choosing a beach bag, look for ones that are water resistant and will keep your valuables safe and dry.
You can also carry spacious bags with multiple compartments that allow you to separate wet and dry items while providing ample space for other personal items.
Sun glasses
Sandy toes, sun-kissed noses and a breeze in your hair – the best days at the beach are incomplete without a pair of cool shades. A must-have accessory for beachgoers, sunglasses play a crucial role in protecting your eyes from the sun’s rays.
Not only that, they also reduce glare and give you clear vision even in direct sunlight. Finally, sunglasses help you make a style statement and complete your beach look.
Sunscreens
Beach or no beach, skipping sunscreen may be your biggest skincare mistake. With high amounts of sun exposure and little to no shade, it is imperative that you wear a good quality sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF). Remember to reapply a generous amount of sunscreen every two to three hours, even if you’re lounging under an umbrella.
Here are some of the best for men and women.
Beach towels
Hitting the seaside means lots of fun in the water. Thus, having a beach towel handy is not optional but essential. Look for ones that are soft and quick to absorb. Microfiber beach towels are a perfect choice because they are soft on the skin, soak up water quickly, and don’t trap sand.
Here are some of the top picks.
Waterproof bath pouch
Do you have a swimsuit that has been lying around in your closet for a very long time? A beach vacation is the perfect opportunity to bring it out and put it to good use. But when the day at the beach is over and it’s time to bring your wet clothes back, you need to make sure they don’t soak any of your other valuables. In such scenarios, a waterproof swim pouch can be your best friend!
Not only that, since these pouches are waterproof, they are also excellent for storing your jewelry, phone, and other important items.
(The prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero image: Courtesy of Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy of June Famur Jr./Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Respond: Since the beach is a place where you can get a lot of sun exposure, it’s important to wear sunscreen with an SPF of 50 or higher.
Respond: Sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays are ideal for wearing at the beach. Go for those with sturdy frames that can withstand rustic beach environments with heavy sun exposure.
Respond: You should wear wide-brimmed hats when going to the beach as they provide enough shade for your hair, face, neck and shoulders.
Respond: You should bring quick-absorbing microfiber towels to the beach.
Respond: Yes, you can bring electronic devices such as your smartphones and speakers to the beach. However, they must be stored properly to avoid water and sand damage.
