The Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas showcases green energy measures

Las Vegas FashionShowmall shoppers may not be aware of the measures being implemented to make the experience more eco-friendly.

Initiatives at the 2.3 million square foot mall on the Strip include reliance on solar power, reviewing its water usage and creating a new fleet of electric vehicles, officials said. during the presentation of one of these vehicles last week.

In 2016, FashionShow installed rooftop solar panels that produce about 1.5 million kilowatt hours per year, or about 11 percent of the 12.1 million kilowatt hours per year the mall uses each year.

Brent Gardner, the mall’s senior general manager, said most of the millions of kilowatt hours power the venues’ massive air conditioning system.

(The) 115-degree summers certainly require electricity to keep about 2.3 million square feet cool, he said.

Most of the available flat space is covered by 3,600 solar panels, except for the eight roofs of the flagship stores. Gardner said those roofs belong to each individual chain.

We’ve covered the entire common roof that we control, Gardner said.

Rhianne Menzies, director of ESG at Brookfield Properties, which operates the Las Vegas mall, said 50 of the company’s 683 properties use solar panels. According to a Brookfield fact sheet, these panels generate about 54 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy each year.

There’s a tremendous value argument for that, because we were able to get those federal tax subsidies or those subsidies around production, Menzies said. Most of the time now, solar power generates cheaper electricity, so we get the environmental part of it, but there’s also value.

Menzies said Brookfield is working on building a solar energy storage battery at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, NJ

It’s a lot of upfront investment, but we also get value creation, Menzies said. We always look at everything from case to total value, environmental impact, cost, savings, etc. So we were ready to invest where it makes sense for our properties.

In June, FashionShow purchased its first electric vehicle to use for security. The plan is for the Hyundai Kona to be operational this month after being fitted with branding, a light bar, a sound system and license plate cameras.

The vehicle will charge overnight at one of the mall’s 10 charging stations, which were installed in 2019.

This way we can reduce and eliminate the consumption of fossil fuels in this fleet, said Gardner.

Gardner said the mall uses about 80 million gallons of water annually, much of which is consumed by the mall’s HVAC cooling tower the size of a double-decker bus.

Gardner said he and Menzies discussed what it would take to use recycled gray water for the air conditioning system instead of city water, but that’s just an idea for now.

Greywater is domestic wastewater from sinks, bathtubs and clothes washers. It differs from black water, which is waste water from toilets.

It’s something we think about at all properties, but I think it’s even more relevant with the environment, Menzies said.

Gardner said the water would still need to be treated even if it wasn’t potable because engineers would have to interact with it on a daily basis.

I won’t say the technology is too early but all the factors that come into play to make sure we can do it is reliable the business side then takes over to determine if it’s a viable project or not, he said.