What the end of affirmative action means for fashion

For the fashion industry, the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to reject affirmative action in colleges and universities is the latest, and potentially the most significant, in a month-long rollback on policies and programs of diversity, equity and inclusion.

In a widely expected ruling on Thursday, the six conservative Supreme Court justices effectively barred colleges and universities from considering race and ethnicity as a factor in their admissions. Although this applies directly only to American institutions of higher learning, the affirmative action policies of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina were at the heart of the matter, the leaders of the fashion and retail companies expect the ripple effects to extend to their hiring practices and DEI programs.

States like Florida and Texas have advocated for penalties against companies that mandate DEI training for employees or even simply establish DEI departments (both states have already banned both practices at public universities). Extremist anti-LGBTQ groups and conservative politicians have issued boycott calls for companies that have positioned themselves as allies of the trans community, prompting some, including Target, to stifle their Pride celebrations.

For now, companies are reacting more to the explosive potential of social media than to legal threats. But experts say that could change, particularly if Conservatives emboldened by the ruling launch legal challenges to companies’ DEI efforts, including hiring practices intended to boost workforce diversity.

Whether or not these fears are justified remains to be seen. But even before the decision, some fashion companies had quietly backed off from investing in DEI’s efforts, which gained new momentum in the summer of 2020. Experts say there’s no single cause for the slowdown, but rather a mix of conservative backlash, frustration at stalled progress, and waning employee and consumer enthusiasm.

Amber Cabral, a DEI strategist who runs her own consultancy and author of Allies and Advocates and Say More About That, said she has seen a massive drop in business in recent months as companies reconsider how much DEI point was prioritized for their broader goals.

We don’t get the same number of calls as we do because people are scared, she said.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that mentions of environment, social and governance, ESG, diversity, equity and inclusion, DEI or sustainability by executives on hundreds of earnings calls between April 1 and June 5 were down 31% from the same period. last year, citing financial research platform AlphaSense.

Some fashion and retail companies have considered integrating their DEI activities into other departments such as ESG or HR. Others are considering renaming diversity director to chief transformation officer or another less visible title, a chief diversity officer at a fashion retail company told BoF.

Diversity initiatives and efforts are under attack, said Akilah Cadet, founder and CEO of her consultancy DEI Change Cadet, which advises brands like Hill House Home and Den. The future is dire, but that doesn’t mean the job is done.

Here, BoF uncovers what the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling means for fashion companies and their DEI leaders and programs.

What does the ruling mean for hiring practices in the fashion industry?

Federal law prohibits organizations from considering race and characteristics such as gender and religion as a factor in employment decisions. To circumvent legal risk, companies seeking to build diversity have historically had to play in a legal gray area. Typically, companies avoid requiring that a fixed percentage of individuals in certain positions be of a specific race, while pursuing broader goals such as improving organizational performance or creating stretch goals such than gender parity.

In the wake of the summer 2020 racial justice protests, consultancy Cadets has seen an increase in companies reaching out in hopes of diversifying their hiring process. Requests ranged from making application language to interview questions more inclusive, to advice on how to start building accountability, she said.

But the Supreme Court’s decision could serve as a signal that companies have permission to stop doing the work, Cadet said. She anticipates that some brands will want to remove racially inclusive language from their job descriptions.

The ripple effects of the decision could thwart other recruitment and retention efforts, particularly if top universities enroll fewer black students.

Retail companies will need an increasing boost if they are to continue to grow their diverse talent pool, said Kyle Rudy, senior partner at Kirk Palmer Associates, who is leading the efforts of the DEI company. It takes commitment and, in some cases, constant courage.

What are the implications for fashion DEI programs?

Fashion brands, retailers and large conglomerates from Nike and Lululemon to LVMH and Kering have appointed diversity chiefs, created DEI departments, or both in recent years. Among other things, they hoped that their internal organizations would better reflect their customers and help minority employees feel like they belonged.

Their effectiveness varied. But while the new programs didn’t force people who didn’t want to do the job to do it anyway, they helped create a framework to hold organizations accountable, Cabral said.

However, DEI programs have become a lightning rod for conservative politicians. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump’s main challenger for the Republican presidential nomination, has pledged if elected to ban initiatives by DEI companies, calling them dangerous and discriminatory.

If companies continue to back out of the conversation and investments, such as stopping DEI data collection lest they put it in legal hot water down the line, we won’t see metrics, d key performance indicators [key performance indicators] and OKR [objectives and key results] that hold companies accountable for supporting the work experience, retention and upward mobility of BIPOC people, Cadet said.

What can diversity companies and leaders do?

Companies need to keep in mind that the values ​​of diversity, equity and inclusion are ultimately a way to change mindsets, Cabral said.

Diversity managers should start thinking about their transferable skills such as effective communication or managing change, as these departments face an uncertain future, she added.

Companies need to recognize that with or without DEI programs, they will still need to diversify their workforce if they want to attract the next generation of consumers and employees, Rudy noted.

Renaming departments and shrinking budgets are also unlikely to allow retailers to go unnoticed on this issue; it may just change where the pressure is coming from. The summer of 2020 has shown that customers and employees are ready to call companies they see as falling short of DEI. Just last week, workers at more than 150 Starbucks coffee shops staged a strike after a union representing baristas claimed some locations weren’t allowed to put up Pride decorations.

Be prepared to see more advocacy in society that will find ways to hold fashion and retail companies accountable, such as boycotts and exhibitions to educate consumers on how they want to spend their money, a said Cadet.