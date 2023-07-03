Panerais New Brabus Collab is a titanium watch built by lasers





Panerai has announced the latest watch in its ongoing partnership with Brabus, the luxury mobility brand known for its blacked-out, built-to-order supercars apparently aimed at wealthy men in love with spy movies. Brabus’ latest version is a Mercedes-AMG SUV-based pickup truck that comes with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, six wheels and a six-figure price tag. Not all watches will accessorize well with this. But the new Panerai Submersible S Brabus Titanio could be one. Its 47mm case is made from recycled titanium powder, created entirely from unused titanium alloy scraps. It was created using direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), an industrial 3D printing process that uses high-powered lasers to melt and fuse metal, layer by layer. The result is a large watch that also weighs 115 grams, which Panerai says is around 30% lighter than a standard titanium watch case. The skeletonized movement features a micro-rotor that automatically winds the watch, giving it a power reserve of up to three days. Other features include a GMT function, AM/PM indicator and exposure background. The red accents on the hands were inspired by Brabus’ “design DNA”. Panerai Panerai has patented the titanium DMLS process, which means it now joins other patented features, including the crown protection device and safety locking system, the rotating bezel system, the stop seconds movement and the polarized date. All of this exclusive material is just the work of anyone embarking on their next secret mission. The watch is produced in a limited series of 177 pieces as a tribute to 1977, the year Brabus was founded. 43,900; panerai.com

