Cryptic crossword for beginners deciphering dress codes | Crossword
In the example clues below, I explain the two parts of each: there is a definition of the answer and there are puns a recipe for putting its letters together. In a real puzzle environment, of course, you also have the crossing letters, which should ease your solving load. Hence the crossword. Additionally, setter names tend to be linked to the profiles of the individuals behind the aliases.
The words we use for everyday things lend themselves well to slang and figurative usage. We considered animals and cars; we haven’t looked at the food yet but we have looked at the drink. What else?
I bet you’re dressed up as you read this. Not necessarily intelligently and really, there is no need. We are friends. But the names of clothes don’t always mean what they seem to mean.
Pants
One of my favorite ways to be misled in a puzzle is when a word looks a lot like, say, a noun and turns out to be a verb.
Since the 1860s, if not before, someone who takes possession of something, especially if the something is money and the take is sneaky, has been said to wear pants, whatever it is. PG Wodehouse liked the term; journalists always are. The same goes for crosswords such as Screw:
9a Footballer in Arsenal pants who trains in the first position? (9)
[ wordplay: FOOTBALLERINARSENAL contains (trousers) this answer ]
[ definition: who practises first position? ]
in a clue for BALLERINA.
Pants
The derogatory use of pants is of a similar vintage, as in the old expression your name is pants.
The adjective pants has seen a revival over the last quarter century or so, hence the Matilda index
25a Their own pants have become worn out (4.4)
[ wordplay: anagram (pants) of THEIROWN ]
[ definition: became threadbare ]
for THIN WORE.
Bra
When police officers Morse and Lewis first meet, the conversation is about a bra crossword clue. (More info here.) It’s a handy little three-letter word, and it often appears in clues as well as answers.
Various words that don’t seem to describe a bra turn out to do just that. The cups and supporter in the clue, for example, suggest the letters BRA somewhere in the answer. And Arachne deploys her trademark spirit in this clue
11a Clever Fellows hidden supporter? (8)
[ wordplay: cryptic depiction of a concealed bra ]
[ definition: clever fellow ]
for BRAINBOX.
Tee
Be careful though: a supporter can also be a TEE golfer.
On which topic, the letters TEE appear in words from absentees (front) to zebra parakeets (back) and they could be indicated by the word shirt.
That’s what Brendan does in this clue
20d Furniture in which to put a kind of shirt (6)
[ wordplay: synonym for to put + a kind of shirt ]
[ SET + TEE ]
[ definition: piece of furniture ]
for SETTEE, though the rest of the puzzle reveals a staggering array of alternate TEE types.
Cap
We looked at crossword puzzle makers’ penchants for doing things with the first letters of words. Sometimes they invite us to consider this initial letter as a cap. This is Paul
21a Open mind, cap removed (4)
[ wordplay: synonym for spirit, without first letter (cap removed) ]
[ FAIRY without first letter ]
[ definition: open ]
with a hint for AIRY. I regret to say that we end on another warning: a cap can also be a limit, a sporting achievement, something in a toy gun and everything in between.
Today, however, it is a garment, and our last. Beginners: any questions? Seasoned Solvers: Any favorite clothes to add?
More tips
Cryptic devices: hidden answers; double definitions; set by example; cryptic definitions; sounds; counterpetries; stuttering; containers; reversals; initial letters; alternative letters; bike; take most of a word; percentages of a word; naked words; first and last letters; middle letters; remove the middle letters.
bits and bobs: Roman numerals; NATO alphabet; Greek letters; chemistry; country abbreviations; cardinal points; more cardinal points; play cards; capital letters; boys and girls; apostrophes; locust; alcohol; the church; policy; Latin; royals; newspapers; doctors; drugs; music; animals; cars; cities; rivers; boats; when the name of the setter appears; when the solver appears; cheating.
Individual letters: A, B, VS, D, E, F, gH, I, J, K, L, M, N.
Alan Connor’s The Shipping Forecast Puzzle Book, which is partly but not primarily cryptic, can be obtained at the Guardian Bookstore.
