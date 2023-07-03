Cheerful knits, bulky pants and baby T-shirts – WWD





Amid the influencer industry’s powerful impact on global street style, there are a number of outliers in the fashion capitals of the world that are bringing back creative and individualized modes of expression. Some reside in the more insider levels of the industry, while others are just fashion lovers in their own right who wield influence in new ways. As luxury menswear continues its creative streak, the Spring 2024 shows in Florence, Milan and Paris served as the perfect backdrop for street style stars, both veteran and emerging, to push their own idiosyncratic fashion to new heights. new heights. Rather than sticking to pieces that could easily identify with a single “core” trend (as so many in fashion are used to), for these sartorial rebels, it’s all about blend. By sticking references to different eras and playing with proportions, colors and silhouettes with an almost childish naivety, they orchestrate indefinable outfits. A few notes, however, looped. Cheerful knits, for example, continue to be in style, proving especially popular this season in the form of tank tops. Ditto bulky pants, which paraded on nearly every major runway as part of a matching suit, but were styled on the streets mostly without jackets. Graphic baby tees and form-fitting sheer tops proved more appropriate for the scorching heat, while giving a feminine touch to bleached, tie-dyed and patchwork utilitarian cargos. Dressing with a sense of irony is also essential. Archetypal uniforms borrowed from the closets of college jocks, American cowboys, motocross racers and even Hawaiian tourists were layered to communicate the most irreverent side of fashion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/street-style/mens-fashion-europe-knits-pants-tees-they-are-wearing-spring-2024-menswear-1235721868/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

