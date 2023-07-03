Fashion
Wimbledon changes dress code to ease women’s period stress |
For the first time in Wimbledon history, to ease period anxiety, players are allowed to wear underwear that is not strictly white. This rule change came into effect for the 2023 competition at the All England Club. Medium/dark colored plain undershorts, provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt – a new notable change from the clubs all-white rule. Players have been required to wear white at the event since 1877. Off-white or cream are prohibited. “I don’t know if people can understand how nerve-racking it is to have your period. I don’t think a lot of people can understand how stressful it can be,” said tennis player Magda Linette Polish. Athletic spoke to several players about how wearing all-white underwear on the pitch can be anxiety-provoking. Some shared how they even have signals with their support teams in the crowd to indicate if they are showing up. Wimbledon is known for being extremely strict with its dress rules. However, some athletes have rebelled by adding pops of color in the past. In 2017, Americas Venus Willams was forced to change her sports bra mid-game as pink suspenders appeared under her white top. At last year’s tournament campaigners called on the All England Club to tackle the dress code, with their slogans such as: About bloody time. Alicia Barnett of Great Britain said: “Getting your period on the tour is hard enough, but wearing white isn’t easy either.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-journal.com/wimbledon-changes-dress-code-to-ease-stress-of-womens-periods/video_1ee917b2-8bad-57b0-818c-72c8336730f6.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wimbledon changes dress code to ease women’s period stress |
- Wall Street drifts as momentum slows after huge rally to start the year
- Emirates – UAE government and HPE launch GovTech
- Imran Khan approaches IHC for recusal of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq from Toshakhana case
- Putin expected to meet Xi Jinping and other world leaders for the first time since the Wagner uprising
- Indonesian President arrives in Australia
- Storms in the United States, heat wave in the South
- Bollywood actors’ driver dies after 24-year-old son stabs him
- Roman Prokes: the world’s best stringer for tennis rackets | Tennis
- Rosette dresses are the only Y2K fashion trend I try
- Google News Changes in Canada: Lessons Learned
- 4.6 earthquake shakes Anchorage