



Finally! It’s officially 4th of July weekend, which means barbecue, booze and friends, obviously, but it also means that the best 4th of July clothing sales are at their peak. We’re talking mountains of wardrobe-enhancing menswear bangers, from designer grails to promo-worthy suits to everyday essentials like socks and underwear, all in deep, deep, deeeeeeeep discounts. The glut of deals is so good you might show up to the backyard party more than a little late, but when discounts can reach 70% off, your friends will totally understand. (You might want to text them to save yourself some hot dogs, though). And since you should relax and in fact to profit from festivities instead of shopping, we’ve streamlined the savings for you and gathered all the best 4th of July clothing sales in one place. All that remains is to collect the offers and prepare for the barbecue. The best 4th of July clothing sales QG: Our GQ Best Stuff Box remains an undefeated affair. The only way to beat him? Enter code SAVE20 and you’ll get $20 off (limited time only) SSENSE: There’s no excuse not to treat yourself to that designer piece you’ve had on your wishlist now that the infamous SSENSE sale is down to 70% off. (in progress) Bather: Swervy boardshorts, t-shirts and everything you need to hit the beach in style, all 20% off (limited time only) Alex Mill: It doesn’t happen often, so don’t miss our favorite shirts, sweaters and chinos now 40-60% (limited time only) Todd Snyder: Give your wardrobe an instant boost with modern must-haves from Todd Snyder, now up to 50% off with code SUMMER20(limited time only) Everlane: Offers up to 60% off, including staples, accessories, jeans and more (in progress) J-Crew: Take an additional 60% off sale styles with code FOURTH (limited time only) taylor stitch: Stock up on select tees, button-ups and rugged sweatshirts at 20% off (in progress) REI: REI’s 4th of July Savings is a firework of deals on all your favorite outdoor gear where you can save up to 50%. (limited time only) Abercrombie & Fitch: Save up to 20% on almost everything and an additional 15% on select styles (limited time only) Mr Doorman: Mr Porter’s epic sale is up to 60% off. So go ahead, play on a budget (in progress) Adidas: Get 30% off thousands of hot weather searches as part of the ongoing summer sale with code CELEBRATE (limited time only) Nike: The Swoosh has your next pair of trainers, and more with up to 40% off in the ever-rotating sale section (in progress) Amazon: Daily deals on select apparel, watches and more (in progress)

