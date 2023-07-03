Fury as guest wears floral dress for bachelorette party: ‘You’re being selfish’

A woman wearing a floral dress at a bachelorette party is being slammed online, with Reddit users accusing her of having ‘main character syndrome’.

In a job Am I the A******? (AITA) subreddit, user u/Floraldress8 explained that he was invited to a bachelorette party (hen party) for a friend. Organizers asked all guests to wear black for the event, while the bride would wear something colorful to stand out.

“I wore a floral dress with a black background which I thought was perfectly on theme as it is black as a base, but when I arrived everyone was wearing only black,” the 28-year-old wrote.

A stock photo of women drinking wine at a bachelorette party. Organizers asked guests to follow an all-black dress code, but the poster decided to wear flowers instead.

The other guests weren’t impressed with the Redditor’s choice of clothing, especially when it came time to take a group photo.

“One of the girls who organized it looked annoyed and said the photos looked weird because everyone was wearing black and the bride was in the middle wearing color but with a floral print random that distracted,” she continued.

Later that night, Floraldress8 told another attendee that she couldn’t see why the dress code had to be so strict because it was “just a bachelorette party.”

“She said it wasn’t a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but it also wouldn’t have been a big deal for me to just wear black as directed,” the Redditor wrote.

“That everyone owns black and it was chosen to make things easier, but it seemed like I was picky for the sake of it deliberately choosing a print.”

According to Holly Katz, stylist and host of fashion crimes podcast – it’s normal for bachelor parties and bachelor parties to have a theme.

A photo of a group of women in fancy dress at a bachelorette party. Organizers accused the Redditor of spoiling the photos with her outfit.

“Some even get matching items (bachelor swag) made, like t-shirts, wine glasses, mugs or I’ve even seen tattoos with the bride’s face, which is so hilarious,” she said. Newsweek.

Whether or not it’s rude to break the dress code depends on the host, the bride, and whether the theme is optional. Party size is also a contributing factor.

“With a big party, there’s always going to be some who are great into it and some who are just into it,” Katz said.

“For smaller parties, everyone is usually on the same page and a rule breaker can be spotted a mile away.”

While it’s normal for some guests to dislike a particular theme, Katz said it’s important to respect the wishes of either the bride or the planner.

“‘Showing up’ for the single, even if it’s something you wouldn’t normally wear or do, isn’t an unusual request for a one-night stand,” she said.

“If you’re the organizer, all you can do is hope everyone involved understands what’s expected of them and shows up in theme, ready for a good time.”

To Floraldress8’s dismay, her fellow Redditors voted her “YTA” or “You’re the A******” in the situation, with the post receiving over 2,500 comments.

A photo of a sulking woman in a bar. The poster didn’t understand why her outfit choice was “such a big deal.”

“You were supposed to wear black, not black with etc,” jrm1102 said.

“The instructions seemed pretty damn clear and you seem like the only one who didn’t have them and didn’t follow them to the letter, so it’s up to you,” BoyoDee wrote.

“She definitely got it, she was just trying to feign ignorance,” LunaMunaLagoona said. “No sane human would think that a floral dress in black serves this purpose.”

“OP doesn’t seem embarrassed at all and I think that says enough,” scattered pinkhearts commented. “If it was me, I would have died instantly.”

“I hope the bride will quietly cancel this lady’s wedding invitation, lest she also show up in white at the wedding,” MeowMyOvaries wrote.

“Looks like you have main character syndrome,” said AaeJay83. “It was definitely an attention grab.”

“You don’t see where the problem is because you’re selfish,” Annnnnnnnnnnnnnnie commented.

“Think about what the bride wanted, to have these pictures for the rest of her life. It’s a big deal for her.”

Newsweek contacted u/Floraldress8 for comment. We were unable to verify the details of the case.

