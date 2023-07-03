What is mermaidcore? Fin-tastic style is trending this summer





Goodbye to last summer’s crisp coastal granny-style movement. Hello, mermaidcore, the fashion craze is causing a stir (a tidal wave, really) partly because of the release of the Disney movie, The Little Mermaid, and, probably, interest in the mystical mermaid in general. While there are many literal versions of mermaids, the trend is for flirty, shimmery attire in sea tones such as blue, aqua, and lavender. Included in the mix: sheer fabrics, scalloped edges, ruffles reminiscent of fins, crocheted fishnet and a luminous opalescence reminiscent of the inside of an oyster. And when it comes to jewelry, the hottest looks this summer include seashells of all shapes and sizes as well as other amphibian creature references. At Bloomingdales, fashion director Arielle Siboni recognized the theme early on when she shopped the 2023 resort market last year. I kept seeing styles during the market that looked like modern mermaid outfits. The trend continued throughout the season with lots of crochet, strappy dresses, sequins and even fishtail silhouettes in different shades of blue. Coming from a rose-saturated market, she says, possibly referring to Barbiecore, which was fashion’s latest obsession, it was definitely refreshing. The retailer is so addicted to the current rage that it has dedicated an entire page on its website to mermaidcore, offering advice on how to channel your inner mermaid and electrify your wardrobe with a look as magical as the myth for which it bears the name. The research data supports Sibonis’ intuition. In late May, Womens Wear Daily took a deep dive into the category, reporting that there was a 736% spike in Google searches for mermaid style and a 614% increase in searches for mermaidcore on Pinterest. And the mermaid aesthetic is also making waves on the red carpet with luminaries showing off in all sorts of nautical looks. Heidi Klum wore a wet-look silver number to the Fashion Trust US awards and carried a goldfish-inspired fishbowl-inspired handbag. Naomi Campbell donned a Schiaparelli Couture dress with a seashell bralette at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party this year. And Kim Kardashian showed up to the Met Gala wearing a pearl dress. mermaidcore shopping shell necklace ($48 at Free People); Mermaid Graphic Tee ($39.50 at J. Crew); charm necklace ($248 at Kate Spade); seashell headband ($58 at Free People); and turtle earrings ($3.99 at Claire’s).

Credit: Claires, J.Crew, Free People, Kate Spade Cuff Bracelet ($49.50 at J-Crew); braid chains ($38 to free people); One-Piece Swimsuit ($54.94 at Area); sequin dress ($950, Bloomingdale’s); wallet ($128 to Kate Spade).

Credit: Aerie, J. Crew, Free People, Bloomingdale’s, Kate Spade It’s definitely not the sailor look of yesteryear, says Afshin Haghani, co-owner of chic women’s boutiques Gallery Couture in Manhasset and Loop in Port Washington. When you think coastal granny, you think tailored white pants with blue striped tops. We went from that to a more bohemian and sexy beach lady. Haghani says her bestsellers include ocean color tones, prints with a sunset vibe, tactile fabrics like crochet, and longer, iridescent skirts and dresses. There is a certain sense of romance in all of this, he explains. Rather than buttoned up, the appeal is looser, he says. Her messy hair, her freckles, a little sunburn. There is an ease. Siboni, in part, credits the film for the deep-sea fashion trend, but adds that customers were looking for evasive, maximalist fashion post-pandemic, which is a fun break from the minimalist fashion cycle. And she says this The trend works for all ages, from baby girl to newborn. It’s quite democratic. It’s all about how you style it. But does mermaidcore have, ahem, legs? Questionable says the fashion director. Fashion is cyclical. I think elements of the trend will exist for seasons to come, crochet shows no signs of slowing down. That being said, trends are constantly changing and we just have to wait and see.

