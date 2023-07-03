At the Global Fashion Summit, a focus on action





During a panel on biodiversity, Fashion Pacts Executive Director and General Secretary Eva von Alvensleben announced the first industry-specific guidance for fashion brands wishing to implement science-based targets for nature (SBTN ). The targets, set by the Science Based Targets Network in May, are intended to build on the momentum of the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) by focusing on biodiversity conservation and nature-based climate solutions. . LVMH, LOccitane and Fashion Pact signatories Kering and H&M Group are among 17 global companies piloting the program. The Fashion Pacts guide, developed with nonprofit Conservation International and the University of Cambridge’s Institute for Sustainability Leadership, includes an introduction to SBTN, a case study showing how goals are calculated and set , and actions companies can take immediately. Fashion is one of the biggest manufacturing industries, but it also depends solely on natural ecosystems. Biodiversity is the glue that holds these natural ecosystems together, von Alvensleben said. Vogue Business. We want to avoid what we did for climate, everyone came up with individual tools and methodologies that you can’t compare or summarize industry-wide. We see an opportunity to accelerate impact by working collaboratively. Dominant industry narratives will not allow us to meet our sustainability goals. The United Nations has also released its long-awaited guide to communicating sustainable fashion on the main stage of summits, calling on fashion media and marketers to play a more active role in tackling the climate crisis. Fashion stories are currently geared towards a linear model of production and consumption, said Rachel Arthur, a textbook author, sustainable fashion advocacy manager at the United Nations Environment Programme. Vogue Business. Dominant industry narratives will not allow us to meet our sustainability goals. Global Fashion Diary News GFA made its own announcements. He showed the first clip of his Fashion Redressed online film series, launched in September in collaboration with BBC Storyworks Commercial Productions, and revealed the result of the GFA Designer Challenge 2023, which matches designers with circular solution providers. Collina Strada collaborated with Circulose on a cotton bag recycled from post-consumer clothing waste, and Puma developed a patchwork shoe prototype with upcycler Nicole McLaughlin, using its own scraps. A third Designer Challenge film will be released in September, with the Scandinavian brand Heliot Emil. Collina Strada founder and creative director Hillary Taymour on stage at the Global Fashion Summit discussing the Designer Challenge, for which she has partnered with hardware startup Circulose. Photo: Global Fashion Diary GFA has also launched a new platform, Global Textiles Policy Forum, which aims to standardize the industry’s response to international fashion policies. This includes a policy resource matrix, summarizing key legislation around the world and highlighting their impact on fashion industry stakeholders. Legislation was the missing piece to achieve large-scale impact, says GFA public affairs director Mara Luisa Martnez Dez. There is a need to educate around the policy and clarify the legislations on the table as well as those in progress, which the Matrix will do. GFA is now advocating for a coherent and ambitious regulatory framework. There was a renewed sense of urgency underlying all the announcements and initiatives. There is no more time, everyone understands that now, says GFAs Marchionni. My only concern is how much action is happening and how much progress is being made. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: Are garment workers one step closer to a living wage? Stella McCartney’s Lined Leather Alternative, Mylo, Halts Production Why the way fashion talks about sustainability needs to change

