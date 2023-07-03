Couture Week arrives in Paris amid fears of riots

A glistening mist of water from towering fountains chilled overheated VIP guests at Spanish luxury fashion house Loewes’ show on Saturday at Paris Fashion Week.

Its Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson masterfully translated the essence of sculptor Lynda Benglis’ works into a spring collection that explored themes of radiance and elongated form. It was a fitting showcase of his continued innovation for Loewes and underscored Anderson’s status among the Parisian design elite.

Here are some highlights from the Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collections, including an interview with a fashion teacher whose school was the scene of a shocking explosion earlier this week:

ANDERSON REIMAGINES MEN’S CLOTHING WITH ARTISTIC FLASH

Against the backdrop of monumental water-gushing sculptures, Loewes’ final Paris Fashion Week show was nothing short of a spectacle and with Anderson at the helm, traditional menswear was reinvented and reshaped.

High-waisted pants carried a touch of vintage nostalgia, their surreal heights catching attention and distorting perceptions of the human form. Mirroring the glistening sparkle of the surrounding fountains, sequins and crystals added a festive disco-era energy to the collection.

Anderson’s touch was evident in deceptively ordinary blazers, coats and knitwear. His cuts transformed seemingly simple items into gestural works of art. A suede tunic with a matching handbag created from the same leather tickled the imagination of audiences, including actor Brian Cox, and drew a flurry of camera clicks.

The collection featured an understated palette of soft pastels, blues, blacks and khakis, markedly offset by accessories such as crystal-embellished sunglasses and a crystal hummingbird on a shredded brocade top. A range of oversized shoes and bags added an extra dimension to Anderson’s study of proportions.

The show proved that Anderson’s imaginative leadership at Loewe continues to show off his prowess as an innovator, with a whimsical fusion of artistry and daring.

The Loewes track was also a stage for works by Lynda Benglis. Three modernist fountains lined the catwalk, introducing an artistic impulse that resonated throughout the parade. The sculptures, made from materials ranging from bronze to glitter, showed Benglis’ skill in redefining the boundaries of conventional sculpture.

From the dramatic shape of Crescendo, a rolling wave-like sculpture, to the stacked flower-like forms of Bounty, Amber Waves, Fruited Plane and the rock seaweed essence of Knight Mer, they elicited a visceral response and a burst of shots.

The art-soaked runway once again showed Anderson’s penchant for blurring the boundaries of fashion.

The global fashion community was shocked by the alleged gas explosion earlier this week in Paris’ 5th arrondissement that partially destroyed a building and creased the facade of a private design and arts academy, the Paris American Academy.

Four people remain hospitalized in critical condition after Wednesday’s blast, and at least 54 others suffered minor injuries or psychological shock. A person, a teacher, is missing.

At the scene, Anne Barr, a 42-year-old merchandising teacher at the academy, held back tears on Saturday.

It’s especially heartbreaking because it’s such a small school, a family. I had known the director for 25 years. I even studied there, she told The Associated Press. Students came from all over the world, including the United States and Korea, to take these sewing classes.

Barr said the academy now had an immediate need to find studio space and asked for help from the French Federation of Fashion and Couture, hoping the fashion community can come together to overcome this. devastating setback.

Experts equipped with search dogs had to halt their search of the rubble on Rue Saint-Jacques until the site could be deemed safe, authorities said.

HERMES: IF IT AREN’T BROKEN, DON’T FIX IT

This spring-summer, under the expert hand of veteran designer Véronique Nichanian, the Hermès men’s show unfolded with an air of cool nonchalance and subtle, sophisticated luxury.

The collection offered an inviting range of pastel shades. With a soft palette of shades of steam, light gray, sage and other loose silhouettes, it reflected an airy and comfortable vibe. Oversized bags and sandals with hole patterns contributed to a quirky feel.

Soft geometry abounded, manifesting in stripes that danced across T-shirts and coats, making a bold connection to Hermès’ signature openwork designs.

Amid the gendered themes that dominate many Parisian haute couture runways, Nichanian has bolstered the classic realm of menswear, instead retaining the timeless elegance that Hermès has been synonymous with since he began his tenure in 1988.

Summer was anticipated in beach tunics and blazers, while the look of the collection was unmistakably sultry, with heavy silks for summer nights and loose knits for cooler hours.

Nichanian Paris, the longest-serving designer and non-founder of fashion since the death of Karl Lagerfeld, continues to present the Hermès man with effortless sartorial elegance, while reinforcing the brand’s reputation for understated, sellable fashion.

Summer, under the leadership of Nichanian, promises to be serene, joyfully sensual, and resolutely Hermès.

OFFICINE GENERALE: PIERRE MAHOS MENSWEAR HAS AN EASYGOING MAGIC POINT

Officine Generales’ Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show was a study in controlled simplicity, with designer Pierre Maho presenting a refreshing collection while maintaining his trademark sophistication.

Beginning with a monochromatic palette, the show evolved into a celebration of subtle historical elements. A knee curl here and a scarf there revealed Mahos’ penchant for elements of the past reinterpreted in a modern context.

Loose-fitting white tapered pants and relaxed pajama-style shirts, paired with tailored scarves, were both casual and stylish. Elasticated waistbands, knee high socks and garters painted a picture of chic comfort.

Maho balanced the line between undone and redone, always keeping it simple. Ultraviolet and teal hues, plus tank tops and breezy shorts were a surprise touch. The designer confessed to using them as a response to a cold and rainy Parisian winter, providing a touch of warmth and sunshine.

The show encapsulated a laid-back Maho mood proved that minimalism can have an impact and less is more when done with flair and attention to detail.

KIDSUPER GIVES A THEATER TOUCH IN FASHION

The KidSuper collection was exhibited in a new fusion of fashion and drama. The show was imagined by Colm Dillane, the house’s founder, whose approach to fashion often defies convention.

Held at the Théâtre historique de l’Odon, the show was shaped by collaborations with artist Thierry Dreyfus, theater company The Big Funk, choreographer Leo Walk and dance company La Marche Bleue. This unique presentation served to summarize Dillane’s vision in a narrative format.

Embodying the distinctive style of KidSupers, the collection was characterized by its use of bright colors, prints and collages. These elements have found their way onto a variety of pieces, from streetwear basics to bespoke Dillanes garments.

KidSupers’ latest release continues the brand’s trajectory since entering Paris Fashion Week in 2020. Dillanes’ signature blend of fashion and various art forms was evident, once again confirming its alternative approach and multidisciplinary of the traditional fashion show format.