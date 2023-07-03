Dior brings ethereal goddesses, silver threads, to Parisian couture

PARIS (AP) In the lush surroundings of the Rodin Museum in Paris, landscapes by artist Marta Roberti formed the backdrop for the latest Dior couture collection by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri on Monday.

The designs, inspired by power, feminism and the divine, shone against Robertis’ fantastical creations of exotic birds and ethereal trees. VIP attendees, including actors Natalie Portman and Rosamund Pike, were drawn into this imaginative realm.

Here’s a look at some highlights from Mondays’ Fall/Winter 2023 collections:

DIOR’S DIVINE GODDESSES BRIDGE AMIDST BIRDS AND TREES

The Chiuri collection draws its strength from the past, a tribute to timelessness. An ecru wool crepe cape with long, draped sleeves sets the classic tone, with the models’ gathered hair plaits, a throwback to bygone times. Subtle and understated, pearl or gold earring adornments add understated elegance, while tunic shapes and classic bands play up nostalgic silhouettes, all marked by ample proportions and understated charm.

Yet this was not a simple repeat of history. The shimmer and shine gave the collection a vibrant, modern heartbeat. Understated sophistication was occasionally punctuated with Renaissance sleeves, a Chiuri signature of his time at Valentino, linking past and present. And amid classic reflections, a crisp, fresh white shirt apron broke the ethereal continuity, showcasing an edgy mix.

Artwork inspired by the goddess Robertis lining the walls breathed life into the runway, transforming it into a modern pantheon where models, resembling exquisite deities, seemed to float. The sculpted jackets and coats, folded under the chest, as well as the serene palette of white, beige, silver and pale gold, all reflected classical statues and columns.

Pearls, iridescent intertwined with silver threads, accentuated many ensembles, symbolizing purity.

In the hands of Chiuris, the essence of femininity with its strength and fragility took center stage.

PARIS PARADOXICAL ENERGY: BAZ LUHRMANN SPEAKS UP ON COUTURE AND CONFLICTS

In an interview at the Rodin Museum in Paris ahead of the Dior couture show, famed director Baz Luhrmann discussed the complex issue of attending a glamorous fashion event against the backdrop of recent civil unrest in France. The protests, sparked by the tragic police shooting of Nahel, a 17-year-old boy of North African descent, stand in stark contrast to the spectacle of high fashion, a contrast that Luhrmann described as a paradoxical energy in Paris.

Reflecting on the tension, Luhrmann acknowledged the deep sadness and public outcry gripping Paris. He acknowledged the legitimacy of the protests, saying things are happening that really have a legitimate cause.

Amid such tragedies, he said, the vital role of art and beauty, emphasizing their importance as essential sources of hope.

SCHIAPARELLI: ROSEBERRYS WHIMSICAL WONDERLAND

After breaking the internet with his latest show in January, featuring eye-catching animal heads, the question on everyone’s lips was how designer Daniel Roseberry could match the energy and controversy with his latest couture outing for Schiaparelli. The answer? A delightful showcase of archetypal couture that had no shortage of whimsical moments, including a model strutting down the runway in gigantic sheepskin fleece, playfully paired with sheepskin trotter heels.

This season, Roseberry continued to delve into the world of exaggerated proportions, staying true to the ironic touches that characterized house founder Elsa Schiaparelli. The first look, in contrasting black and white, evoked a chic and sassy nun, her habit flowing fluidly with every step.

Large geometric lapels adorned with shimmering gold floral jewels became focal points, while surreal touches, like gold clasps in the shape of human ears, provided an unexpected twist. Corsets were a recurring theme, lending an edgy edge to a collection full of provocative moments, such as dark, lava-like dresses that seemed to dangle precariously from two clamps over models’ breasts.

However, some looks seemed to teeter on the edge of couture parody, such as a giant silver duvet, defying description, that enveloped the model so completely that it almost swallowed her whole.

Either way, Roseberry’s talent for surprise and daring remained the beating heart of the collection. Amidst the excitement of Paris Couture Week, her ability to spark discussion proves that Roseberry is becoming a formidable force in the fashion world.

IRIS VAN HERPEN MERGES COUTURE AND THE FUTURE

The couture landscape literally plunged into the future during Iris Van Herpens’ latest showcase in Paris. The Dutch visionary, known for her fearless fusion of technology and fashion, presented an ethereal fall collection for 2023 that transported audiences to a futuristic underwater world, accentuated by the geometric aesthetic of the 80s.

Van Herpens’ aquatic themes emerged resplendent, merging his dual passion for the organic world and the metaverse. A leader in forward-looking fashion, Van Herpens’ avant-garde catwalk blurred the lines between the physical and the digital.

As the designer herself has often stated, technology is just a tool to elevate craftsmanship, and this collection is proof of that.

This season’s pieces merged the kinesis of aquatic life with the stasis of geometric shapes. Rib-detailed corsetry mirrored the exoskeletons of deep-sea creatures, while delicate layers of fabric floated like translucent jellyfish, their undulating movements echoing in the sweep and flow of her designs.

The shoes offered a unique spectacle, with the bead-like boots appearing to grow organically from the models’ feet.

There were times when the designers’ underwater reverie got a little heavy, as evidenced by a teal green dress with a ribbed bodice and circular sleeves. Despite these examples, the collection has retained its allure.