Amazon’s Best-Selling Maxi Dress With Pockets Is Just $37 For 4th Of July
The “perfect summer dress” comes in 40 colors
Dresses are easily a summer staple, but there’s one style, in particular, that Hollywood can’t get enough of right now: long dresses. Everyone from Taylor Swift For Jennifer Lopez wore the windy silhouette, and Amazon just put its best selling long dress on sale for the 4th of July.
THE Anrabess Slit Maxi Dress on sale for as little as $37 in so many colors, including black, blue, floral, and tie-dye. The ultimate summer dress, this popular maxi keeps you feeling cool without showing too much skin, and it comes in a stylish yet comfortable tank top silhouette.
THE long tank dress is a great choice for running errands, going to happy hour, or lounging around the house. You can dress it up with nude platform sandals, or go for a more casual look with white sneakers or Birkenstocks.
The dress has a crew neckline and thick straps, and it falls just above your ankles, so it provides excellent chest and leg coverage. It also has a loose, relaxed design with a side slit to let in air as you move. Plus, the fabric is made from a soft, breathable blend of rayon, spandex, and polyester for a lightweight feel. Although you can easily pair it with a shoulder bag, the dress also has side pockets to hold small items.
Anrabess Slit Maxi Dress in Green
$53
$37
Amazon shoppers have given the dress over 13,800 five-star ratings thanks to its versatility, as well as its extremely flattering look and comfortable feel. It’s so soft and flattering! I can dress it up with a wedge or casual with a sandal, a reviewer said. I plan to buy more.
It’s the perfect summer dress, another person said, adding that it is comfortable and light. And a third buyer wrote: I got so many compliments on this dress.
With summer in full swing, adding a maxi dress that you can wear in a variety of ways will help streamline your wardrobe. If you’re looking for a new staple dress in the maxi silhouette that celebrities love, read on to shop the Anrabess Slit Maxi Dress in more colors before these savings end.
Anrabess Slit Maxi Dress in Blue
$53
$37
Anrabess floral slit maxi dress
$53
$37
Anrabess Slit Maxi Dress
$53
$37
Anrabess Slit Maxi Dress in Black
$53
$37
ANrabess MAXI SLIT DRESS
$53
$37
