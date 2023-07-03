Taapsee Pannu celebrates Vogue Eyewears 50th anniversary in style





To mark its 50th anniversary this year, Vogue Eyewear unveiled its new campaign featuring the face of the brand, Taapsee Pannu. The campaign’s key message, “We’re Superstars!” recognizes that each person is a superstar in their own right and reinforces the brand’s commitment to self-confidence, self-confidence and self-belief.Over the brand’s 50-year history, Vogue Eyewear has encouraged women to define their own sense of style. ELLE India sits down for an exclusive chat with Taapsee as she dons a collection specially curated by Vogue Eyewear for their anniversary campaign. ELLE: What role does fashion play in your life, both personally and professionally? Taapsee Pannu: The only thing that matters in terms of fashion is how I feel about the ensemble I put together. I find it exhausting to follow fashion trends, so I place more importance on doing my own. ELLE: Are there any fashion icons or individuals whose style you admire and draw inspiration from? PT: Actually, I’m not a person. I like different people at different times depending on the look they wear. I believe many of them are inspiring, it depends on which direction you are looking to inspire yourself. Is it a vintage or basic Indian look, is it an red carpet or classic look, each has a different icon for me. And that changes or names are added with time and experience. ELLE: What influences your outfit choices for different occasions? TP: My mood at the time, body type and the particular occasion. ELLE: How to find the balance between comfort and style when putting together an outfit? PT: I wear what I’m comfortable in first, then I just add a statement piece to make it pretty stylish. ELLE: Do you have any signature fashion pieces that reflect your personal style? TP: I really feel like the glasses fit me well, so I have a huge collection of them. Other than that, I have an interesting collection of earrings and hair accessories that I wear a lot. ELLE: Can you share any tips or tricks on how to style sunglasses for different occasions or settings? TP: When it comes to sunglasses, there is something for everyone as there is a versatile range of styles available covering different types of frames, designs and colors. Sunglasses are a great accessory to complete your look and enhance any ensemble. In my opinion, rather than trying to ape trends, it’s better to pick a style that resonates with your authentic personality and match it to the vibe of your outfit, the occasion, or even your mood! HER: Vogue Eyewear sunglasses are known for their stylish and fashionable designs. How do you think your personal style aligns with the brand and aesthetic? TP: I love the multifaceted personality of the Vogue Eyewears collection and it fits perfectly with my personal style. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the brand catered to a variety of style preferences, ranging from trendy and pop to classic and sleek. The styles are affordable and therefore also accessible to younger consumers. Additionally, the current campaign collection is a specially curated capsule that captures every facet of my personality and showcases them in a bold, fun, versatile, colorful and stylish way.

