ZEGNA opens new temporary store in East Hampton, setting a new standard in luxury menswear – Rain





ZEGNAthe famous luxury menswear brand, is delighted to announce the opening of its new temporary boutique in the charming town of East Hampton, New York. This marks a significant milestone in ZEGNA’s journey, reflecting the brand’s commitment to redefining menswear under the artistic direction of Alexander Sartori. ZEGNAEast Hampton, temporary store A new chapter in the identity of ZEGNA Designed by ZEGNA’s in-house architects, the new store perfectly captures the essence of the brand’s revitalized identity. With a focus on meeting the style needs of modern men, Sartori’s vision brings a progressive twist to traditional craftsmanship, luxury leisurewear and versatility. ZEGNAEast Hampton, temporary store Craftsmanship and sophistication at 50 Newtown Lane Nestled at 50 Newtown Way, the ZEGNA store in East Hampton exemplifies the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and refinement. The 85m2 space, inspired by a “marine resort” concept, effortlessly conveys the elegant aesthetic of ZEGNA’s flagship boutiques. The sand-colored resin floors blend gracefully into the white walls, creating an ethereal ambiance of light and tranquility. This harmonious setting paves the way for an unparalleled shopping experience. True to its heritage of sophisticated craftsmanship, the interior of the store is adorned with Mariantonia Urru rugs, made exclusively by hand for ZEGNA on the picturesque Italian island of Sardinia. These unique rugs add luxury and exclusivity to the East Hampton location, showcasing the brand’s attention to detail and dedication to exceptional quality. ZEGNAEast Hampton, temporary store Iconic collections of menswear and luxury leisurewear Shoppers can browse ZEGNA’s latest menswear collections at the Newtown Lane boutique, including their iconic Luxury Leisurewear must-haves. From the Triple StitchTM shoe to the versatile overshirt, these pieces are meticulously crafted to meet the changing needs of contemporary living. ZEGNA’s commitment to innovation and timeless craftsmanship is evident in every garment, allowing customers to elevate their style with confidence. In addition to offering a curated selection of exceptional men’s apparel, the opening of the East Hampton store also signifies ZEGNA’s commitment to providing a unique shopping experience to the community. The store has a dedicated customization corner, allowing customers to add a personalized touch to their ZEGNA pieces and make them their own. Discover ZEGNA’s world of sophistication and style ZEGNA’s new temporary store in East Hampton exemplifies the brand’s values ​​of excellence, innovation and defining menswear. Enter the world of ZEGNA and experience the sophistication, craftsmanship and contemporary style at their East Hampton facility. www.zegna.com Zegna

50 Newtown Ln.

East Hampton, NY 11937

