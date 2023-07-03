Fashion
Camila Cabello and Latto Wear Butterfly Dresses at Paris Fashion Week: Photos – Billboard
Camila Cabello and Latto positively floated through Paris Fashion Week on Monday (July 3) at the Iris Van Herpen show, both channeling beautiful butterflies in dresses crafted by the Dutch designer.
Futuristic in metallic tones of green, silver and blue, Cabello’s look comes straight from Van Herpen’s new collection. Metamorphism collection. “my new girl crush is @irisvanherpen,” Cabello wrote on Instagram, captioning a carousel of photos showing off her ethereal outfit. “I love your passion for nature and biophilic design, we could be kindred spirits that way 🦋”
“Thank you for making beautiful things including this dress of yours, I feel like a 🦋” the “Bam Bam” singer added.
“A dream to see you embody this so beautifully and to have you on the show,” Van Herpen commented.
Also at the show was Latto, who was also dressed in a piece from Van Herpen’s Meta Morphism line. The “Big Energy” musician looked fabulous in a dress made from various pieces of purple and white lace, with wing-like arms trailing from her elbows.
The two ladies aren’t the only stars to show up at Paris Fashion Week this year. Cardi B, for example, looked like a beautiful bird in custom Schiaparelli couture designed by Daniel Roseberry during Monday’s opening festivities.
Fans will have to wait to see if the stunning Chanel handbag that Latto gifted to Cardi last week makes an appearance at Fashion Week. Following the success of the two rappers’ “Put It On Da Floor Again” collaboration, Cardi shared a photo of the turquoise handbag with fans, with Latto replying, “Love u Big Bardiiii.”
See photos of Camila Cabello and Latto at the Iris Van Herpen show at Paris Fashion Week below:
