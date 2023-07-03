Nixa School Board updates dress code to ban lingerie and body paint





The Nixa School Board has updated its dress code policy prohibit lingerie, visible underwear and body paint in middle school and high school. At the June 22 meeting, the board also fine-tuned the rules regarding the public displays of affection involving students on school grounds or at school events. Fondling and groping, formerly described as PDA in the student manual, has been reclassified as “sexual activity” and triggers harsher discipline. Nixa high school and high school textbooks have long included detailed dress code rules and the essentials remain the same, officials said. Jared Webster, executive director of secondary education, said the changes were “a response to current trends”. “What we always say is what’s okay to wear on a Friday night isn’t always okay to wear to school,” he said. “Sometimes a specific piece of clothing will become very popular and it’s not appropriate for a school setting and you just have to sort that out.” Webster, who was principal of Nixa Junior High until June 30, said see-through clothing was popular nearly a decade ago and prompted changes to the rules, which are designed to limit distractions. “More than anything, it’s about making sure we keep education the top priority,” he said. This year’s changes, including banning lingerie of any kind and body paint and noting that “underwear” of any kind, the rules used to simply read “underwear” could not be visible. Webster said the issue of body paint may have been raised in relation to what to wear on game day and to make it clear that clothing, not just paint, is needed to cover oneself adequately. More:In Missouri, more school districts are trying to suspend the licenses of teachers who break contracts Students who violate the dress code will be asked to remedy the issues. Those who refuse will face disciplinary action, up to and including suspension. Most of the dress code will remain unchanged next year. Here are the rules: Obscene, vulgar or profane slogans/images must not appear on clothing or accessories;

Halter tops, strapless tops, tops that allow baring the midriff, backless tops, fishnet-style tops, strapless tops, lingerie, or single-strap tops should not be worn. Tank top straps should be at least 1 inch wide;

Shoes must be worn;

Clothing and accessories containing advertisements or promoting products related to alcohol, tobacco and drugs must not be worn;

Clothing and accessories containing racist or verbally harassing material, such as Confederate flags or swastikas, should not be displayed;

Wallet, neck or clothing chains or cords or studded necklaces and bracelets and sunglasses may not be worn on school property;

Any type of clothing extremism, or clothing that disrupts or distracts from the educational process (such as short skirts, low-cut tops, overly revealing clothing, visible, saggy underwear, or clothing with revealing holes or body paint ), will be dealt with on an individual basis;

Clothing and grooming will not disrupt the educational environment;

Athletic competition apparel is designed for performance during the designated sport or activity. These clothes may only be worn during the school day in accordance with the school dress code. District changes PDA rules The student manual spells out inappropriate physical contact for the school setting, also known as public displays of affection or PDA. These include kissing, hugging and hugging. For a first offense, a student may have a conference with the principal, detention or suspension at school. Any subsequent violation may result in out-of-school suspension. Students face harsher penalties if they engage in any sexual activity on school property. Groping and fondling used to be listed as PDA, but is now listed under sexual activity.

