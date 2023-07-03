Should Paris Couture Week 2023 be canceled due to protest?





Haute Couture Week, the extra-ornamental cousin of Paris Fashion Week, relies on resplendent runway shows that are clever enough to spark dreamy introspection. However, Couture Week fall-winter 2023, which takes place in Paris from July 3 to 6, raises another type of questioning. Specifically, as France moves in droves to protest police brutality, one wonders if Paris really needs a three-day extravaganza dedicated to fancy clothing for the ultra-rich right now. Less than a century ago, designer clothes and luxury clothes were one. Fashion houses epitomized luxury, painstakingly producing bespoke couture garments for wealthy clients. Yves Saint Laurent, Cristobal Balenciaga, Elsa Schiaparelli, Paul Poiret and Jacques Doucet were not designers but couturiers and they weaved wearable fantasies. What is happening in Paris right now, however, is the reality. On June 27, police shot and killed Nahel Merzouk, a a 17 year old second-generation North African immigrant, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre. The killing has begun demonstrations of police brutality which only intensified in the days that followed. In response, creative director Hedi Slimane canceled the CELINE fashion show which was to take place independently of haute couture week on July 3, making CELINE Slimanes the only luxury brand to publicly comment on the Paris protests so far. . A statement posted to Slimane’s Instagram page on July 2 reads, in part, “[hosting] a fashion show in Paris while France is bereaved and bruised seems to me inconsiderate and totally out of place. Céline and Slimane are not into demagoguery. They quietly absorb the (not insignificant) costs of a last-minute cancellation. an extremely expensive fashion show to both ensure the safety of potential guests and respect the protesters’ cause. It’s a level of selflessness rarely seen in luxury fashion. And, on the other hand, Haute Couture week continues unabated. While “luxury clothes” and the designers who create them have become more accessible than ever, the organizers of the couture week, the French Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, have always distinguished their event as a fashion show of tangible art, emphasizing artisanal tailoring as a balm to today’s hyped consumerism. The irony is that while Couture Week celebrates clothing that is inaccessible to all but the world’s wealthiest, it still aims to grab the attention of the masses with viral moments and high-profile celebrities sitting front row. But never is the distinction between the whimsical realm of couture week and the real world sharper than when protests rage just miles from the couture runways. As Jess Cartner-Morley pointed out in The Guardianthese Couture Week parades are the tangible reflection of the polarization that is currently obscuring France. There is plenty of room in the world for art for art’s sake. It’s rarely a problem that Couture Week purposely detaches itself from reality: the event is usually a pleasant distraction for the public and financially crucial for the fashion houses. In better times, couture shows are, at worst, a harmless indulgence. But these are not better times and indulgence no longer seems harmless, at least not right now. Shop our favorite products

