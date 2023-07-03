GmbH Men Spring 2024





Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isik find the light. The design duo behind the GmbH brand have had a difficult few months, between resign as artistic director of Trussardi, and Isik involved in a serious car accident. Speaking the day after the ANDAM prize-giving, they were disappointed to have left empty-handed from the final of the competition. No more WWD The Trussardi situation is now in the hands of the lawyers. The Milan-based house is in the midst of a major overhaul, and its aim is to restructure the business in preparation for a possible sale. We were kind of stuck there without getting paid for many months, with really no one to answer to, so it felt a bit like a ghost ship, Huseby said. Honestly, it was pretty torturous. Their spring collection, titled Kurban, was designed as an antidote to gloom and rooted in their multicultural identity. (Isik is Turkish German and Huseby is Norwegian Pakistani.) It refers to the ritual of animal sacrifice during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, which was in full swing as they spoke, and derives from the Arabic word meaning closeness. Formal wear inspired Isiks’ design process, with garments draped over one shoulder or flowing capes. He also dug up photos of his circumcision ceremony, for which he wore a cape with a peacock on it. There was a lot of effort to find closeness and relief in this process, and I guess that also describes the collection’s light colors and lightness, Isik said. Tailored jackets have been cut in front to expose the navel, or the brand’s growing swimwear offering, with its sexy clubwear accents. Their summer wardrobe ranged from a crisp white croc-embossed biker jacket and pants to flowing shirts and shorts in a pastel degraded printed with white Arabic script. The story continues After appearing on the women’s calendar for the past few seasons, they plan to premiere their second full womenswear collection separately in September. The first is about to land in stores, alongside a new collection of bags. As the saying goes, what doesn’t kill makes you stronger. Launch the gallery: GmbH Men Spring 2024 Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

