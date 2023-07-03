Cardi B’s gigantic black cape was the star of the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris





Cardi B’s dramatic cape look at the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris.WWD/Getty Images; Pierre Suu/Getty Images Cardi B wore a black strapless dress and cape to the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris on Monday.

The rapper paired the ensemble with gold accessories, including earrings that looked like real ears.

Her look was custom-made by the brand’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry. Cardi B stunned at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday in a black strapless dress and large cape. The whole, made by the italian fashion house, featured a black strapless bodycon dress that was accented with gold detailing at the top and a gold accent in the middle. Her dramatic cape had a wide collar and extended just past her waist. According to Schiaparelli’s Instagram, the Grammy-winning ensemble was designed by Daniel Roseberry, the brand’s creative director and one of the masterminds behind Doja Cat’s head-to-toe red crystal look during Paris Fashion Week in January. Cardi B’s strapless black dress at the Schiaparelli show.Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images The gold detailing continued to the back of the dress with corset seams accented by shiny gold eyelets that ran the length of Cardi’s back. She paired the dress with towering gold heels. The back of Cardi B’s dress.Pierre Suu/Getty Images As for accessories, the rapper continued with the gold theme and wore stacked bracelets and earrings that looked like real ears. The earrings were adorned with diamonds and pearls. Her head was covered except for a low bun in the back. Close-up of Cardi B’s accessories at the Schiaparelli show.Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images Inside the show, which featured Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2023 Couture collection, Cardi sat front row alongside Tracee Ellis Ross. The perfect magazine captured the two having a sweet interaction on TikTok as Ross seemed to get emotional when one of his mother’s songs played during the show. In addition to Cardi and Ross, the ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Wednesday’ actress also attended. Gwendoline Christie and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, star of “Emily in Paris”. Read the original article at Initiated

