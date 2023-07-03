Queen Mxima’s navy dress and matching hat bring 1950s elegance to a somber event commemorating the abolition of slavery in the Netherlands





Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attends the commemoration of Keti Koti at the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark on July 1, 2023 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Queen Maxima’s navy dress and hat impress as she commemorates the Keti Koti festival, an annual celebration of the abolition of slavery in the Netherlands. The footage comes as her husband issues a personal apology for the country’s role in slavery and the slave trade. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attends the commemoration of Keti Koti at the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark on July 1, 2023 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Long cotton satin shirt dress + belt, $325/175| ME + EM This stunning piece has an A-line skirt with tiers and volume, offering a classic silhouette. It has a shirt collar and a fully buttoned front, which means you can button it up or down to get the neckline you want. There is a nice belt to cinch her in at the waist and as the dress is made from 100% cotton fabric it is lightweight and breathable.See the offer As one of the most elegant European royal family around, Queen Mxima’s navy blue dress and matching hat is another example of the king’s good taste. Alongside her husband, King Willem-Alexander, the Argentinian-born queen was a vision of elegance. Its glamour, however, did not detract from the solemnity of the event – which marked the 160th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the Netherlands. Attending the commemoration of Keti Koti at the National Slavery Monument in Amsterdam’s Oosterpark on July 1, 2023, King Willem-Alexander took the opportunity to apologize on behalf of the royal family for his inaction against the horrors of slavery. King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attend the commemoration of Keti Koti at the National Slavery Monument in Oosterpark on July 1, 2023 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. During his speech in Amsterdam, BBC News reports that he conceded that “the monarchs and rulers of the House of Orange took no action against [slavery].” “Today I stand here before you as your king and as a member of the government. Today I apologize,” he said. “Today I apologize for the egregious inaction.” The story continues The King also said that despite his inability to speak for the whole nation, ‘the vast majority’ of Dutch citizens ‘support the fight for equality for all, regardless of color or cultural background. “. He added, “after acknowledgment and apology, we can work together on healing, reconciliation and restoration.” King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attend the Dutch Royal Family Summer Photocall at Zuiderstrand on June 30, 2023 in The Hague, Netherlands. The seriousness of the event stands in stark contrast to other recent photos of the Dutch royal family, which saw them frolicking on Zuiderstrand beach in The Hague alongside their rather excited dog. The images of the King and Queen with their three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane were totally overshadowed by their two-year-old dog, Mambo.

