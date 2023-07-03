Djokovic and Swiatek begin their title quests with easy wins at Wimbledon in the rain

[1/5] Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 3, 2023 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic after training on day one of Wimbledon REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Holder Djokovic advances with straight-sets win

Polish seed Swiatek crushes China’s Zhu Lin

Gauff falls to Kenin, Sinner and Ruud advance

Russian and Belarus players return to Wimbledon

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) – Defending champion Novak Djokovic and women’s top seed Iga Swiatek started their Wimbledon campaign in worrying fashion on Monday as rain temporarily halted play on the outdoor courts, but protests expected climate conditions did not materialize.

Djokovic, 36, has lost just twice at Wimbledon in a decade and started the center court program with a 6-3 6-3 7-6(4) victory over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin after a delay of 70 minutes despite the roof being closed as ground staff worked to dry the turf.

The Serb jokingly wiped the grass with a towel during a frustrating break in play before ground staff deployed leaf blowers to get the job done and start Djokovic’s quest for an eighth title at Wimbledon.

French Open champion Swiatek put a marker on her least favorite surface as she edged China’s Zhu Lin 6-1 6-3, with the contest ending under the roof of Court One due to rain.

World number one Swiatek, who won her third Roland Garros crown in four years last month and is aiming for a fifth Grand Slam title, will next meet Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo.

There were mixed fortunes for two highly rated Americans on the first day. Fourth seed Jessica Pegula advanced with a 6-2 6-7(8) 6-3 win over fellow American Lauren Davis.

But 19-year-old seventh seed Coco Gauff’s hopes were dashed when she lost 6-4 4-6 6-2 to compatriot Sofia Kenin, the former Open champion. Australia who qualified.

“It means a lot, I had to go through qualifying,” Kenin said. “I fought there and took that game like any other game. I know Coco had a great season, I’m super proud of myself.”

FAMILIAR FACE

Earlier, the All England Club’s doors opened for the start of the grass-court major with some notable absentees but a very familiar face to Djokovic setting his eyes on more records.

Wimbledon favorite son Roger Federer, now retired, injured Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams, also retired, are tough acts to follow and fans will bemoan their absence.

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios, who pushed Djokovic hard in last year’s men’s final and whose tangy presence inevitably spices up the fortnight, is also out after pulling out with a wrist injury on the eve of the slam.

But Wimbledon remains rich in intrigue, including Djokovic’s quest to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams, match Federer’s eight Wimbledon crowns and come close to the Swiss and Bjorn Borg’s record of five successive titles.

The Serb started serenely, although he was as mystified as everyone by the long stoppage after light rain came to the surface before the roof closed.

“It was very strange that for over an hour the situation didn’t improve at all,” Djokovic told reporters. “I hope they fix it, because if it starts raining, if you can’t play under the roof, it’s a bit of a problem for the schedule.”

Five-time champion Venus Williams made her record 24th appearance in women’s singles at the age of 43. .

EXCITED CROWD

Wimbledon started with tight security and longer than usual wait times in the notorious off-court queue due to the threat of climate change protests.

There was no repeat of the events at Lord’s last week when campaigners tried to throw orange dust on the pitch during the Ashes Test cricket but the wayward British weather caused more issues with several unfinished first-round matches.

But there was still plenty to do for the crowd to enjoy.

Italy’s eighth seed Jannik Sinner impressed beating Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2 6-2 6-2 while Norway’s fourth seed Casper Ruud struggled a bit more, dropping a set ahead French qualifier Laurent Lokoli.

Canada’s 11th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime became the highest men’s seed to fall, suffering a 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-4 loss against American Michael Mmoh.

Andrey Rublev marked the return of Russian and Belarus players after last year’s ban following the invasion of Ukraine as the seventh seed beat Australian Max Purcell 6-3 7-5 6- 4.

Seventeen singles players from Russia and Belarus had to sign a “renunciation of nationality” pledging not to support President Vladimir Putin’s regime and all are competing as neutrals, including men’s third seed Daniil Medvedev.

“I’m really happy to be back because in general I haven’t played a lot at Wimbledon or I’ve been injured or (there was) the pandemic or they banned us,” Rublev told reporters. journalists.

“So, of course, really special and really happy to be back in London playing in one of the best tournaments.”

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus marked her comeback by beating China’s Yuan Yue 6-4 5-7 6-4.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; additional reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar; edited by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris

