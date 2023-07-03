- Holder Djokovic advances with straight-sets win
- Polish seed Swiatek crushes China’s Zhu Lin
- Gauff falls to Kenin, Sinner and Ruud advance
- Russian and Belarus players return to Wimbledon
Fashion
Djokovic and Swiatek begin their title quests with easy wins at Wimbledon in the rain
LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) – Defending champion Novak Djokovic and women’s top seed Iga Swiatek started their Wimbledon campaign in worrying fashion on Monday as rain temporarily halted play on the outdoor courts, but protests expected climate conditions did not materialize.
Djokovic, 36, has lost just twice at Wimbledon in a decade and started the center court program with a 6-3 6-3 7-6(4) victory over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin after a delay of 70 minutes despite the roof being closed as ground staff worked to dry the turf.
The Serb jokingly wiped the grass with a towel during a frustrating break in play before ground staff deployed leaf blowers to get the job done and start Djokovic’s quest for an eighth title at Wimbledon.
French Open champion Swiatek put a marker on her least favorite surface as she edged China’s Zhu Lin 6-1 6-3, with the contest ending under the roof of Court One due to rain.
World number one Swiatek, who won her third Roland Garros crown in four years last month and is aiming for a fifth Grand Slam title, will next meet Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo.
There were mixed fortunes for two highly rated Americans on the first day. Fourth seed Jessica Pegula advanced with a 6-2 6-7(8) 6-3 win over fellow American Lauren Davis.
But 19-year-old seventh seed Coco Gauff’s hopes were dashed when she lost 6-4 4-6 6-2 to compatriot Sofia Kenin, the former Open champion. Australia who qualified.
“It means a lot, I had to go through qualifying,” Kenin said. “I fought there and took that game like any other game. I know Coco had a great season, I’m super proud of myself.”
FAMILIAR FACE
Earlier, the All England Club’s doors opened for the start of the grass-court major with some notable absentees but a very familiar face to Djokovic setting his eyes on more records.
Wimbledon favorite son Roger Federer, now retired, injured Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams, also retired, are tough acts to follow and fans will bemoan their absence.
Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios, who pushed Djokovic hard in last year’s men’s final and whose tangy presence inevitably spices up the fortnight, is also out after pulling out with a wrist injury on the eve of the slam.
But Wimbledon remains rich in intrigue, including Djokovic’s quest to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams, match Federer’s eight Wimbledon crowns and come close to the Swiss and Bjorn Borg’s record of five successive titles.
The Serb started serenely, although he was as mystified as everyone by the long stoppage after light rain came to the surface before the roof closed.
“It was very strange that for over an hour the situation didn’t improve at all,” Djokovic told reporters. “I hope they fix it, because if it starts raining, if you can’t play under the roof, it’s a bit of a problem for the schedule.”
Five-time champion Venus Williams made her record 24th appearance in women’s singles at the age of 43. .
EXCITED CROWD
Wimbledon started with tight security and longer than usual wait times in the notorious off-court queue due to the threat of climate change protests.
There was no repeat of the events at Lord’s last week when campaigners tried to throw orange dust on the pitch during the Ashes Test cricket but the wayward British weather caused more issues with several unfinished first-round matches.
But there was still plenty to do for the crowd to enjoy.
Italy’s eighth seed Jannik Sinner impressed beating Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2 6-2 6-2 while Norway’s fourth seed Casper Ruud struggled a bit more, dropping a set ahead French qualifier Laurent Lokoli.
Canada’s 11th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime became the highest men’s seed to fall, suffering a 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-4 loss against American Michael Mmoh.
Andrey Rublev marked the return of Russian and Belarus players after last year’s ban following the invasion of Ukraine as the seventh seed beat Australian Max Purcell 6-3 7-5 6- 4.
Seventeen singles players from Russia and Belarus had to sign a “renunciation of nationality” pledging not to support President Vladimir Putin’s regime and all are competing as neutrals, including men’s third seed Daniil Medvedev.
“I’m really happy to be back because in general I haven’t played a lot at Wimbledon or I’ve been injured or (there was) the pandemic or they banned us,” Rublev told reporters. journalists.
“So, of course, really special and really happy to be back in London playing in one of the best tournaments.”
Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus marked her comeback by beating China’s Yuan Yue 6-4 5-7 6-4.
Reporting by Martyn Herman; additional reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar; edited by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/sports/tennis/djokovic-centre-stage-again-wimbledon-gets-under-way-2023-07-03/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- HYFL Hosts Football Camp, Last Day to Register | Newsletters
- Djokovic and Swiatek begin their title quests with easy wins at Wimbledon in the rain
- Which Republicans have pledged to support their candidate
- Russia’s War in Ukraine, fallout from the Wagner Uprising
- ‘Sopranos’ actor thanks SCOTUS for ‘allowing’ him to ‘discriminate’, makes announcement about his work
- aggressive documentary [AEP] free download
- Orkney Islands Seek ‘Nordic Connection’ Away from British Governance | british news
- Launch at Schenectady’s The Ax show (Video, 7 photos)
- How can Zimbabwe, Scotland and the Netherlands qualify
- Queen Mxima’s navy dress and matching hat bring 1950s elegance to a somber event commemorating the abolition of slavery in the Netherlands
- Australia’s first dedicated biocontainment center
- DeSantis slammed Trump’s attack on LGBTQ rights announcementExBulletin