Is Shein the Uber of the Fashion Supply Chain World

Shein may have been launched 15 years ago, but over the past few years it has truly become a household name and continues to defy the odds when it comes to selling fast fashion.

Regardless of whether its competitors or even global legislators like the way it works, there’s no denying that consumers repeatedly buy its fast and trendy proposition – and most of all are happy with the results.

The current economic and socio-political environment should (in theory at least) be inconvenient with Shein’s fast-paced, trend-driven fashion model. We live in a world of high inflation which should logically put new clothes in the pecking order of consumer priority lists. And we live in a world where we are constantly reminded of climate change and the fact thatFashion and its supply chain are widely regarded as one of the most polluting industries.

However, in late 2022, money.co.uk reported that Shein had beaten Inditex’s flagship brand Zara to become the world’s most searched fashion brand, according to Google search data. Additionally, his TikTok account alone now has 52.2 million likes compared to Zara’s respectable (albeit smaller) 30.9 million.

Being a successful disrupter in any industry probably means looking at the rulebook and either tearing it up completely or looking at the loopholes and using them to your advantage.

It is of course the latter that frustrates the US government at the moment. Shein and Chinese retailer Temu are reportedly using an online shipping loophole that speeds final delivery to US consumers, but does not require forced labor screening. This forced labor screening is deemed essential for all fashion brands under the U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

Additionally, Shein’s use of this Section 321 of the Tariff Act of 1930, known as the de minimis rule, also allows it to avoid customs duties on incoming packages valued at less than $800. , which arguably gives the retailer a smart but arguably unfair advantage in savings over competitors.

Whether or not you think Shein should use this loophole (and it may not exist for a long time now given that the US is focusing on it); it’s the perfect demonstration of how Shein is successfully looking beyond the traditional fashion supply chain model and continuing to focus on satisfying its end consumers with a timely and cost-effective product offering.

Similarly, Lever Style President Stanley Szeto told Just Style Shein that he has created a revolutionary supply chain that the rest of the fashion industry can learn from.

He focused on Shein’s so-called genius way of creating clothes quickly and in small batches and explained that Shein had automated many of its manual processes such as information management which, given the rise of generative AI, might be something others could explore as well.

Szeto has openly admitted that Shein’s factory operations are working and that the rest of the fashion supply chain should also work in this direction – it’s about making items quickly in small batches and that improves considerably competitiveness, reduces waste and discounts.

Whichever way you look at it and whether or not you agree with Shein’s methods, it’s quickly becoming the ‘Uber’ of the fashion supply chain world and it’s become the brand that everything the world wants to watch.

Who knows what Shein will do as the de minimis loophole closes, but I’m sure it will continue to keep us all firmly on our toes and maybe that’s a good thing?

