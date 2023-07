I think designers have taken a step back, says Corbin, who has become one of the most outspoken advocates of size inclusivity in fashion in recent seasons, adding that the regression renders past progress insincere. . Women’s fashion still has a long way to go, but the inclusion of men’s sizing is even further behind. Only 12 looks, or 0.4%, of the 3,044 looks shown during the SS24 menswear season were tall, compared to 55, or 0.6%, of the 9,137 AW23 women’s looks. Like last season, none of the major houses made it into the top 50 luxury brands in the last edition of the Business in vogue Index featured all plus size designs, although some like Gucci produce garments in inclusive size ranges, down to IT64 or XXXL. Milan particularly lacked size inclusiveness for SS24. Across 20 runway shows and presentations, Scottish designer Charles Jeffrey was the only designer to feature at least one plus-size model. Some brands, like Magliano and Dsquared2, presented a range of mid-size models (IT48-54) with different morphologies. Charles Jeffrey is known for his gender-diverse castings, but he still found work to do. He recently worked with the Wimp discussion group, which champions trans and non-binary models, which suggested that in addition to showing a different spectrum of genders, it’s important to choose people with different body shapes to be more inclusive. Jeffrey worked with Street People Casting this season to ensure better size representation. Men’s clothing just doesn’t seem to get the same level of attention and money as women’s clothing, but as men’s clothing has transformed over the past two years, I predict it could grow any further. There need to be more people advocating for these various sizes, says Jeffrey. Jeffrey featured two plus-size (XXL) models on this show, but he says his own brand size range (up to XXL) prevents him from launching larger models. While he can create custom pieces, it’s more difficult to accommodate larger sizes during initial adjustments, Jeffrey says. To solve this challenge, we ensure that garments can be easily adjusted during molding processes, ensuring that each piece is cut intelligently. However, our main goal is to always present our range of sizes available, whether on or off the track.

