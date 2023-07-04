Couture week in Paris sets aside riots and art and fashion concerns





Amid the ongoing riots, the fashion world brushed aside concerns over protests and unrest in France as haute couture week kicked off on Monday. French label Celine has canceled its show on Sunday (outside the official schedule) due to unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager last week. But with the violence ebbing around Paris over the weekend, the fashion federation said it did not expect disruption to Couture Week, whose celebration of ultra-expensive bespoke dresses will not could not be further from the problems that have rocked the country in recent days. In front of a crowd that included rapper Cardi B and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Schiaparelli shook things up with what he called “a surreal take on a woman’s wardrobe essential.” One of the designs was created by hand painting a woman’s body in the style of artist Lucian Freud, then transferring it onto a silk body stocking. A cardigan and skirt made from broken pieces of mirror were inspired by sculptor Jack Whitten, and there were nods to Sarah Lucas, Joan Miro and Salvador Dali. Clean lines Christian Dior followed with a show at the Rodin Museum inspired by statues from the classical era. There were no frills or heels in the new collection, which was full of clean, vertical lines and subtle shades of white, black, beige, gold and silver. But designer Maria Grazia Chiuri told AFP that “these clean lines hide a remarkable complexity” and that it took a lot of work to keep the iconic shapes of Dior’s New Look while removing much of the complex constructions. that underlie couture dresses. Meanwhile, Dutch star designer Iris Van Herpen presented an aquatic and futuristic collection to a crowd including singer Camila Cabello and actress Maisie Williams. See-through outfits included an iridescent blue pleated dress reminiscent of the fins of a fish, while many designs evoked mermaids. Van Herpen, whose designs are a fixture on red carpets and featured on Beyonce’s Renaissance tour, will have an exhibition dedicated to her in Paris in November. Indian designer Rahul Mishra also presented an opulent display, with dresses featuring tigers, orchids and artisans in the designs, which he called a tribute to “the imagination and skill of embroiderers. “. He was one of many designers to include men among the models on his show, previously a rarity in haute couture. Mishra told AFP it was the first time he had done it in a show in Paris: “(The clothes) weren’t made with that intention, but when we came here, we We fitted them on the boys and they looked great.” Monday also saw the couture debut of American designer Thom Browne and Charles de Vilmorin, 26, featured for his own label after a brief tenure as creative director of Rochas. “I’m super happy to have lived through all this and to do my first show,” the Frenchman told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Sabah’s daily newsletter Keep up to date with what is happening in Turkey, in its region and in the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/arts/events/paris-couture-week-puts-aside-riots-concerns-with-art-and-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos