The 8 Best Denim Shorts for Men to Wear Right Now

For some things, there is simply no middle ground. Either you love it or you hate it. Denim shorts, or jorts as they are pejoratively called, are probably the best example. There is no Switzerland in this clothing war. Lines are drawn, trenches dug, and arguments and counter-arguments repeated ad infinitum. It’s one of those battles that, because it’s so fierce, seems to be in a perpetual stalemate. What cannot be denied, however, is that through all the derision and controversy, denim shorts have endured. Love it or hate it, every year menswear brands release even more shorts and like clockwork people show up to buy them. As long as people are buying and selling these shorts, we thought we should at least weigh in on what we think are the best options. Browse our guide to the best denim shorts for men and see which side of this fight you’re on.

What to look for

Material: Like regular jeans, you want quality cotton denim. If you want a bit more stretch with your denim shorts, look for the amount of spandex included in the construction of the material (1-2% is usually enough).

Inseam: It’s more of a style choice; shorter options are definitely trendier right now (~”5), but longer options are more reminiscent of that 90s/early 90s style.

Fit: If you’re looking for a more comfortable/cool short, go for a relaxed fit and maybe something with spandex. If you’re on the bigger side, try to avoid fitted shorts.

How to Wear Denim Shorts

What goes well with your shorts largely depends on the length, but it’s still more of a casual/streetwear option than anything else. Grab a graphic tee or button-down shirt (and sandals) for the perfect summer fit, or throw it back to the 90s with longer shorts and a jersey. They’re also great concert/festival options (probably a big reason why they’re so prominent right now; more on that below), so a trusty pair of trainers and a simple top is always a safe bet. .

Why are denim shorts so popular right now?

Denim shorts rose to fame as a DIY staple in the 90s and were hugely popular until the mid-2000s. Just like other fashion trends, their status has fluctuated over the years, and since the mid-2000s. 2010s, denim shorts are making a comeback. The most likely explanation for this is that it’s the perfect storm between this era of fashion’s love of nostalgia/Americana and the rise of festival culture (think Coachella).

Denim shorts vs cut off shorts

Although the two are very similar, you can probably guess what the main difference is. Not only do the cuts have the classic messy hem, but they’re traditionally just jeans with missing legs. Note that some companies may use these labels interchangeably and they are generally shorter than denim shorts.

Gap 90s Loose Denim Shorts with Washwell

The inconvenients Taller people may want a little stretch

The budget choice: To start, we have these casual denim shorts from Gap. Inspired by those classic ’90s shorts, this design is made from 13oz of stiff denim (5% of which is recycled), which means it doesn’t stretch, which shouldn’t be a problem considering the its relaxed fit. Plus, these shorts are part of Gap’s Washwell program, an initiative the company launched in 2016 to save water.

Material: 95% cotton and 5% recycled cotton

Inseam: 32 – 33″

Fit: Relaxed

Levis Men’s 501 93 Cut Off Jean 7 Shorts

The inconvenients Some may prefer a zipper fly

The best thresholds: It would be weird not to include Levis in a list full of denim. The inventors of blue jeans, of course, have a host of different options when it comes to denim shorts. Our favorite pick of these is this cut from 1993 – the cotton fabric is cut and sewn in a straight fit and falls to just above the knee. These fit pretty true to size, so there’s no need to make any guesses when it comes to fit.

Material: 100% Cotton

Inseam: 7″

Fit: Regular

Dickies Garyville Denim Shorts

Benefits Includes hammer loop and tool pocket

The most resistant shorts: Here we have a casual yet durable choice from classic workwear brand Dickies. It’s cut in a classic fit and made from durable denim, but also features workwear-inspired additions like a hammer loop, ruler pocket and coin pocket to the front. So if you’re looking for utility with your style, these shorts may be for you.

Material: 100% Cotton

Inseam: See size guide

Fit: Regular

Madewell 8″ Denim Shorts in Medium Wash

Benefits Made with raw denim

Sustainable

The sustainable choice: Madewell prides itself on making quality jeans and apparel that are sustainably designed to last. This is backed up by the label’s annual Do Well report, which highlights exactly what steps have been taken (in percentages). So you can feel good about getting the brand’s denim shorts, which have a classic fit and are made of raw denim.

Material: 100% Cotton

Inseam: 8″

Fit: Regular

YOU/ARE Performance denim shorts

Benefits Very breathable

Wicks away moisture The inconvenients May be too stretchy for some

The best performance shorts: DU/ER stands for comfortable mobility, which is perfectly captured in these denim shorts. They have a relaxed, stretchy fit, making them perfect for long active days, which are backed by an antimicrobial treatment. The shorts have also been designed to be breathable in hot weather, thanks to the moisture-wicking properties provided by the COOLMAX polyester.

Material: 40% cotton, 30% organic cotton, 28% COOLMAX polyester and 2% Lycra

Inseam: See size guide

Fit: Relaxed

Carhartt WIP Newel Shorts

Benefits Sleek but durable

Good for skating

The best short films overall: Carhartt’s WIP sub-label always offers sustainable products with fashion in mind. That’s why these shorts are such a solid choice, because you’re getting something with a modern style that bears the Carhartt stamp of approval. It has a relaxed fit, button fly and metal rivets/stitching at stress points.

Material: 100% organic cotton

Inseam: 8″

Fit: Relaxed

Nudie Jeans Josh Shorts Black Ink

Benefits Made in Tennessee

Antique silver fittings The inconvenients Specific maintenance advice

The best black shorts: Since 2012, Nudie Jeans has been the opposite of many fast fashion brands; they emphasize the exclusive use of 100% organic cotton, the provision of living wages and true sustainability throughout. And these black denim shorts are no exception, as the stiff denim is made entirely from organic cotton and treated with stonewash, giving it an interesting marbled texture.

Material: 100% organic cotton

Inseam: Not listed

Fit: Regular

Todd Snyder 9 Selvedge Regular Fit Denim Shorts

Benefits Very comfortable

Made with selvedge denim

The Best Selvedge Denim Shorts: If you’re looking for a selvedge denim option, then Todd Snyder has you covered. It fits much like the brand’s Classic Fit jeans, but has more room and rides a bit higher. So you get a comfortable pair of high quality denim shorts. The hem is slightly frayed for style and can be adjusted to your liking.

Material: 100% Cotton

Inseam: 9″

Fit: Regular