Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli show in a dramatic corset dress

Amid her husband Offset’s accusations of infidelity, Cardi B is bringing a different kind of drama to Paris Fashion Week. The “WAP” rapper looked indifferent as she attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on Monday in a larger than life look. Cardi struck poses outside the Petit Palais in a strapless velvet dress topped with embroidery inspired by a gold measuring tape and a voluminous embroidered wool coat made with hundreds of woolly tufts. A set of surreal ear-shaped earrings from the fashion house, armfuls of gold bracelets and towering peep-toe platforms completed her look. Cardi B dazzled at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris on Monday. Corbis via Getty Images Her look included a larger than life tufted coat. KCS Press / MEGA The Bronx-born rapper ditched the outerwear to show off her dress. Corbis via Getty Images Schiaparelli shared a glamorous Instagram reel of the arrival of the superstar, accompanied by the caption “CARDI COUTURE”. “Cardi always delivers!!!!!!!” one fan exclaimed in the comments, while another wrote, “One thing Cardi will ALWAYS do impeccably is SEWING!” But not everyone liked the overdone look. “She makes everything look cheap,” one person complained. “To me her music/character is a bit incongruous with high fashion, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t look good, I just find the couple weird,” said another. Cardi, née Belcalis Marlenis Almnzar, showed off the style’s corseted back. SplashNews.com The mom-of-two struck cheeky poses for the camera. KCS Press / MEGA Several have come to Cardi’s defense, with someone warning: “Be careful darlings, your classism, sexism and/or racism comes through a little bit every time you say she lacks class and elegance. and that she should not be dressed in such clothes.” The compliments continued on Cardi’s own Instagram, where she unveiled her couture creation from all angles and thanked Schiaparelli for the “beautiful spectacle”. Even if you don’t like her, you can never deny that she still looks good! Living fashion icon, one fan joked. For more Page Six style… Other stars at Schiaparelli’s show included Tracee Ellis Ross, Nicky Hilton and Gwendoline Christie. Offset, however, was nowhere to be found.

