Maya Jama reigns supreme in a see-through 2000s Gucci dress





Another day, another moment of unparalleled style from Maya Jama, who once again wowed the audience of The Island of Love: After Sun as she debuted a stunning sheer bodycon midi dress straight out of the 2000s. Maya, 28, has upgraded her sartorial archive since becoming the explosive new host of ITV’s Love Island – and Sunday night’s ensemble was a runway-worthy vintage Gucci by Tom Ford treasure. © Shutterstock Maya Jama stuns in vintage Gucci by Tom Ford bodycon midi dress on Love Island: Aftersun The former Radio 1 DJ donned a tulle dress from the Spring 2001 collection, featuring body-contouring boning, a jewel neckline and a nude-colored stretched mesh that highlighted the star’s feminine figure. Maya paired her vintage designer dress, which is currently selling on resale sites from 1950, with towering gold heels. She completed her look with chunky gold jewelry, smoothing her raven hair into a high knot with face-framing bangs. SHOW:Maya Jama sweats in a sports bra and ab-baring leggings © Shutterstock Maya was a 2000s icon in her vintage tulle dress Miss Jama is no stranger to an unparalleled fashion moment. Her 2.5 million Instagram followers regularly declares her the “queen” of the villa, with comments on her last post: “A round of applause for the dress” and “You are getting better and better Jama!” More recently, the Shine The presenter was one of the stars of the guest list at the National Gallery’s illustrious Summer Party, where she turned heads in a divisive crimson dress. ©Getty Maya Jama stepped out for the National Gallery Summer Party Maya looked resplendent as she stepped out alongside a slew of other fashionistas for the event, including Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Felicity Jones and queen charlotte‘s Arsema Thomas for the event. Her crimson dress featured an ultra-plunging neckline, an exaggerated waistband and a puffy tulle skirt. ©Getty Maya wore a plunging tulle dress Maya’s hair turned heads, swept up in Hollywood waves and pinned away from her face to reveal her beautiful features. ©Getty Maya’s hair has been styled in Hollywood waves If, like us, you’ve been taking notes on Maya’s enviable sense of style, the TV star has previously lifted the lid on her expressive approach to fashion. Talk to popsugar in an old interview, Maya revealed, “I would never wear black in my outfits at all just because I like to stand out, but I started wearing a few little black dresses. small LBDs with trainers are kind of my vibe. SHOP:Maya Jama is seriously smoking in her rhinestone bodycon dress and it’s still available at the store “And the printed pants, like the jeans, with lots of different prints and patterns, I really love it. I haven’t really been into specific trends, I’m just sticking with crazy, louder outfits this year.”

