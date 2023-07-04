Haute couture week kicks off in Paris amid fears of riots





The fashion world is on edge as haute couture week kicks off on Monday in Paris, which has seen nights of violent rioting following the police killing of a teenager.

French brand Celine cancels its men’s show planned outside the official calendar Sunday because of the riots, designer Hedi Slimane saying it was “inconsiderate” to hold a fashion show when Paris was “mourning and bruised”. Hundreds of people have been arrested across the country as mostly young protesters torched cars and attacked infrastructure after the death of 17-year-old Nahel M., who was shot dead as he tried to flee a checkpoint road on Tuesday. The violence appeared to lessen somewhat in and around the French capital over the weekend, and the haute couture shows celebrate the end of the most expensive and bespoke fashion were to take place as planned, the French Fashion Federation told AFP on Sunday. First up is Schiaparelli, with fashionistas wondering if he can beat the social media meltdown caused by last season’s fake animal heads. The heads, sported by the likes of Kylie Jenner, were another publicity stunt for Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, who oversaw a brand overhaul and attracted clients like Lady Gaga and Beyonce. Animal activists seemed at a loss for what to think. The American branch of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) called the heads “fabulously innovative”, while the French branch of PETA said it was necessary to think of the silkworms and the sheep “which really suffered “. Saudi money A dominant feature of this season in Paris has been Saudi Arabia’s lavish spending as it tries to establish its own fashion industry. It continues this week, with fashion designer Mohammad Ashi becoming the first Saudi designer to parade as part of the official haute couture week roster with his eponymous label. There were several events over the menswear and couture weeks to showcase newcomers to the kingdom, including a cocktail party at the Ritz hotel on Monday. Ashi has been a celebrity favorite for some time, dressing the likes of Queen Rania of Jordan, Penelope Cruz and star of the new Indiana Jones movie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who wore one of her designs to the premiered in London last week. Saudi Arabia has pumped billions, not just into fashion, but into everything from movies to soccer, as part of sweeping social changes overseen by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. Couture week will also see the first appearances of American Thom Browne and Frenchman Charles de Vilmorin alongside regulars like Christian Dior. De Vilmorin, just 26 years old, will present for his own brand after a brief tenure as artistic director of Rochas. “I’m super happy to have lived through all this and to do my first show,” he told AFP in his studio apartment last week as he finalized the collection. Fashion designer Stéphane Rolland presents his latest collection, dedicated to legendary singer Maria Callas, at the Opéra Garnier. It will be filmed by veteran French director Claude Lelouch for his next film. Rolland said it was essential to merge fashion and other art forms. “It’s very important in our profession. I find that from time to time it lacks a bit of refinement. Money is not everything,” he told AFP. He welcomed the growing presence of Saudis in fashion, and Ashi in particular. “I’m very happy for him,” he said.“There is a pool of talent in Saudi Arabia that hasn’t been able to express itself the way it wanted for a long time.” (AFP)

