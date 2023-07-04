Youth voices lobby industry for inclusive sustainability

Next Gen Assembly participant Kaja Grujic (right) discusses EU policy on sustainable fashion with … [+] Maria Rincon Lievana from the European Commission (centre) and journalist Bella Web (left) Global Fashion Agenda

The Global Fashion Summit, which took place in Copenhagen on June 27-28, is one of the industry’s leading sustainability conferences. It’s where fashion leaders, which this year included the CEOs of Inditex, Berluti and Pandora, meet policymakers, activists and innovators to reflect on the state of progress, or lack thereof. progress, towards a lower impact future. In recent years, he has worked to elevate a wider range of voices, including his Next Gen Assembly youth initiative.

Previously, the Youth Summit, the Next Gen Assembly, organized by the summits official education partner, the Center for Sustainable Fashion based at the University of the Arts London, has changed its name and become more integrated with the main programme. Eight attendees had access to the full program of talks and panels from the Global Fashion Summit, as well as their own Q&A sessions with fashion, media and sustainability leaders from Nike, H&M Group, BBC StoryWorks and Earthshot Prize. The group was also invited to a closed-door roundtable with top fashion brand executives.

The cohort was selected from more than 170 candidates aged 18 to 35 at the start of their careers. Successful applicants represent a wide range of countries, including Brazil, the Philippines, Singapore, Nigeria and Spain. The group’s flights and accommodation were sponsored by US retailer Target to prevent money from being a barrier to entry.

During the event, as well as during a webinar presented by the organizers of the Global Fashion Agenda pre-summit, they came with a message: the transition to sustainability must be inclusive.

Speaking during a panel on European policy on day two, Next Gen Assembly participant Kaja Grujic, a recent graduate of the London College of Fashion’s MA Fashion Futures course, said: It is important to recognize that people who feel the effects of these policies are not those who make the decisions. They are not the ones who are at the table. So when we are shaping EU policy, how can we involve them, these marginalized voices, in these conversations.

Other Next Gen Assembly members shared Grujics’ perspectives. Sanjana Pimoli, a Next Gen Assembly delegate who works in communications and sustainability for India’s largest apparel manufacturer, said: “For me, the takeaway is this word just transition and regenerative and holistic growth to see how we center our innovation and work around communities that will be truly impacted by the change we want to bring How to make the whole journey centered around them to ensure that the transition for them is easier and that they don’t get lost along the way?

The term just transition was born in the 1990s from North American trade unions concerned about job losses to the detriment of environmental policies. Over time, it developed as a principle with a more global vision. THE The International Labor Organization defines just transition like greening the economy in a way that is as fair and inclusive as possible for everyone involved, creating opportunities for decent work and leaving no one behind.

The Center for Sustainable Fashion also announced the winners of its Fashion Values ​​Challenge at the Global Fashion Summit, honoring an industry and a student project that respond to the brief: how can fashion enhance society? The two winning entries were celebrated for their intersectionality of environmental and social sustainability.

SOLIT clothing brand! aims to create adaptable and eco-friendly clothing with style GENERALLY!

SOLIT Industry Winner! is a Japan-based clothing brand that designs clothing with and for people with disabilities, while student winner Avatirna supports the legacy of Indian craftsmanship through a phygital collection of real-world clothing and digital replicas.

The two winners will benefit from a six-month mentorship to help them develop their business.

Misaki Tanaka, Founder of SOLIT!, said, “We are thrilled to have won this award which will allow us to continue our mission to create new style options for many people who have not been able to enjoy fashion before. He recognizes that it is not only possible to create clothes that are good for the planet, but also for a diverse group of people.

Avatirna founder Prakriti Choubey is also one of the Next Gen Assembly participants. Commenting on her win, she said: This recognition highlights the importance of telling artisans’ stories and preserving their craftsmanship and reaffirms that our efforts to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and the digital world are not only relevant but also valued. within the fashion industry.

For many fashion companies, young consumers and employees have been a driving force for action on sustainability and it is essential that they keep this dialogue open.

Reflection on the Summit, Clara Tom, Next Gen Assembly attendee, role model and EU Youth Climate Impact Ambassador said: “It was an amazing opportunity for us to have this close and raw environment with industry leaders to share our concerns and have a meaningful and transparent conversation about obstacles and opportunities. I think it is very important to have these kind of spaces at each type of event or conference to bring together young people at the same table and voices from around the world with industry leaders to try to find solutions.

At a time when the industry must relearn how to do business in a climate crisis, more diverse voices around the table can only help us get there faster.