Naga Chaitanya hints at menswear with his airport look in smart casual outfits; VIDEO





Naga Chaitanya is one of the best actors in Tollywood. However, lately his game has slowed down after two previous films, Thank You and Custody, failed to impress audiences. While the actor is yet to announce his next one, it was clicked at Hyderabad Airport today. He just walked out of the airport with no security or anything. Naga Chaitanya was clicked at Hyderabad Airport and looked handsome in casual attire. The actor wore a white t-shirt and black shirt as he teamed up with brown pants. He added essential accessories like black shoes, sunglasses and a hat on his head. The actor carried his suitcase in his hand as he left the airport. Naga Chaitanya clicked at the airport in smart casual clothes

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia recently praised Naga Chaitanya and said he was brought up so well by his father Nagarjuna. The actor said: “I saw Charan or even (Naga) Chaitanya, the son of gentlemen Nagarjuna, I feel like they all raised their boys so gracefully. They are so wise, so cultured, so respectful. I mean, chivalry is rare in the world in general, and sometimes even less so in our country. But I feel like with a few men I worked with there, they are so chivalrous.” READ ALSO : Tamannaah Bhatia calls Ram Charan and Naga Chaitanya ‘well-mannered’, shares experience working with Southern stars Upcoming projects Naga Chaitanya will mark her OTT debut with Vikram K Kumar’s directorial web series Dhootha, which is billed as a horror thriller. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles. Dootha marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar after Manam and Thank You. The actor was last seen in the Tamil-Telugu film Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film failed to make a name for itself among audiences and box office collections. Krithi Shetty and Arvind Swami are also part of the cast. The crime drama is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Videos. The actor has not yet announced his next film.

