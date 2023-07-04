Cardi B flaunts her perfect curves in black dress at Paris Fashion Week amid Offset cheating allegations





Known for her bold fashion choices and bold style, Cardi B made a standout appearance at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. The 30-year-old rapper turned heads as she graced the prestigious event in a stunning black dress. The form-fitting ensemble featured a strapless top that showcased her famously voluptuous curves, leaving viewers in awe of her captivating presence.

READ ALSO : Cardi B and Offset: A look back at the couple’s relationship and love story All about Cardi B’s iconic look at Paris Fashion Week Cardi B made a sensational entrance to Paris Fashion Week. The rapper caught the eye with her stunning dress, which featured a captivating corset. Gold trim along the bust matched her coordinating accessories, including oversized shoes, bracelets and earrings. With a sleek turban and striking makeup, Cardi B completed her daring look. Her long white fingernails and tattooed arms added to her overall aesthetic. The star-studded event also saw the presence of high-profile personalities such as Sabrina Elba, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Gwendoline Christie, as well as a plethora of fashion enthusiasts eager to attend the prestigious affair. Gwendoline Christie looked stylish in a tailored black suit that perfectly complemented her sleek figure. With minimal makeup, she styled her blonde locks in pin curls, sweeping them over one shoulder. Sabrina opted for a mix of Country Western and chic, donning a patterned jacket with wide shoulders and a cute white skirt. READ ALSO : Cardi B and Tasha K beef: Why are the two fighting? EXPLAIN Cardi B’s rocky relationship with Offset Cardi B’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week comes amid reports of marital discord with her husband, Offset. A post recently deleted by Offset accused Cardi of infidelity, sparking a heated argument between the couple. In response, Cardi took to Twitter with a peculiar rant, calling Offset a spiral. However, insiders suggest to PEOPLE magazine that their feuds are not uncommon and that they will work out their issues, as they have in the past. To counter Offset’s shocking allegation, Cardi shared a recording on Twitter Spaces where she addressed the situation through a song, advising her fans to ignore the claim. In 2018, Cardi accused him of infidelity shortly after the birth of their daughter. Despite news of their separation, Offset publicly pleaded for another chance, and they eventually reconciled. However, in 2020, Cardi filed for divorce, only to reconcile again the following month. READ ALSO : How did Cardi B blast two women after they mocked a TikToker by clicking pictures during a ball game?

