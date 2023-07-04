America wears a plunging black Herve Leger dress with Ferreira sandals

margot robbie Is she the Barbie of that time, but her human counterpart? america ferrera, Honduran-born actress The Australian co-stars of the film directed by greta gerwigIn the film, Ferreira will be playing a man that not much is known about, so when the world premiere rolls around, his performer is already on a promotional tour showing off some of his best costumes.

Although mattel doll movie most important project america ferrera Headlining this month, one of the looks she wore during promotions is essentially her most iconic role on television.

instagram content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Do you remember betty suarez and ugly bettyWell, one of the costumes worn by Ferreira Barbie premieres in Sydney It reminded me directly of this character. the actress wore Dress tight in black Herve Leger, A garment consisting of a peplum top, completed by a tubular skirt that she styled with sandals high heels in the same tone.

if we travel back in time Series created by Salma Hayekwe will see that there was a black dress With whom Betty was the definition of elegance in 2010 with a very typical silhouette. Character Take it victoria beckham clothing In the final season, during one of the most defining moments of his transformation, his suspenders are taken off.

With a more streamlined style, unlike Ferreira’s current look, Betty Wore an outfit that screamed ‘2010’: fishnet stockings and a pair Peep toe sandal with animal print. If that doesn’t sound like a jumpsuit to you now, that’s because the show’s costume designer was Patricia FieldWho is known worldwide for her fashion work sex and the city,

(tagstotranslate)dresses