Fashion
Protests in Paris slightly embarrass attendees of haute couture week – Rolling Stone
“Okay the past few weeks have been MANICCC”, Masoom Minawala Mehta, a lifestyle and fashion influencer with 1.3 million Instagrams, posted on her stories on Sunday. Along with dealing with events in her personal life — a canceled trip to Spain and a husband with a broken leg — Mehta grappled with a major question: whether to attend Haute Couture Week in Paris in in light of ongoing protests of police brutality. in the city.
The protests, which have been going on for nearly a week, were sparked by the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy of Algerian origin identified as Nahel M., who was kill by the police during a traffic check. The shooting reignited national debates about police brutality and racism, leading to protests in and around the city and hundreds of arrests and injuries, as well as a violent attack on the residence of the mayor of a Parisian suburb. But Mehta had other worries.
After checking with local Parisian friends, who reassured her that the city was “safe and operating as usual”, Mehta, who did not immediately respond to rolling stonerequest for comment, has made its decision. “I decided to go because frankly it’s an important season for me,” she wrote, seemingly suggesting that her desire to attend outweighed the protests, despite having added that she would not bring her child “for security reasons”.
Many Mehta supporters were horrified by what they saw as his tone-deaf response to political unrest in the city, referrer to his position as “beneficiary” and “privileged”. “A little boy was killed; this is NOT ABOUT YOU. Stop doing this to yourself,” one commenter wrote in the r/InstaCelebsGossip subreddit. But in truth, she’s far from the only high-profile personality — or brand, for that matter — carrying on business as usual amid the chaos.
With luminaries like Cardi B, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and influencer Meredith Duxbury in town for the week, high fashion week has so far gone on as usual, despite racial tensions and policies throughout the city. Following a handful of calls for the event to close and brands like Chloé to be canceled parties last weekend, only one big house has officially recognized the current political climate: Céline. Designer Hedi Slimane writing on Instagram that she would cancel her show this year because “a fashion show in Paris, while France and its capital are bereaved and bruised, seems… inconsiderate and totally out of place”.
Editor’s Choice
Aside from Céline, however, since Monday, shows from brands like Schiaparelli, Maison Alaia and Iris van Herpen have continued. And while most of the content caught at Haute Couture Week has been standard influencer fare – GRWM videos, selfies in Parisian brasseries and champagne brand messages – some influencers have referenced the turbulent political climate, to questionable effect. .
“It’s going to be intense. With the current context, I don’t really know how it will be,” fashion and style influencer LaRox wrote in her caption. video in which she prepared the haute couture week, which is translated from French. “But I’m going there with a lot of excitement. This is where we understand the full meaning of the word ‘passion’. She then tried out different looks for her audience, including a pair of lavender sneakers with a floral dress and a pastel cardigan.
Fashion influencer and writer Susie Bubble has also to have a reference to to the current crisis by posting a video of police sirens to his Instagram story, writing, “Cavalcade of police vehicles presumably heading for the suburbs of Paris,” along with three heartbreaking emojis, adding “the riots may have been put down by the underlying root causes…need to be addressed,” which she continued with a video of the spectacular view from her hotel room.
Tendency
While it could potentially be argued that such positions provide a necessary escape from the political climate, not everyone appreciates them. As a commentary on Bubble’s video of the Maison Alaia fashion show, which took place on a bridge and opened with a quote from Alaia’s creative director: “coming together on the bridge, just before sunset, when the beauty spreads in the city”, a commentator wrote: “Yes, it is the truth when beauty spreads in the city the suburbs of Paris burn. i like fashion people
Related
While the troubles in the Parisian suburbs fortunately seem to be relax (there were just 157 arrests on the sixth night of the protests, down from 3,880 at its peak on June 30), influencers like Mehta can focus on what really matters. As she explained in a video titled “My Sewing Week Goals”: “I want to be able to have a conversation with my looks,” she said, adding that she wanted to “tell the stories of the brands, events and shows in which I participate [in] a way that I may be able to drive some kind of impact for them. Like, why am I at Fashion Week, right? I don’t just want to go there to play dress up. There must be a story that I come back with.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/paris-protests-mildly-inconvenience-couture-week-influencers-1234782466/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A new approach is needed to free activist Abd el-Fattah: British MPs | prison news
- Accuser describes Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey as ‘a difficult, slippery, sneaky person’
- Protests in Paris slightly embarrass attendees of haute couture week – Rolling Stone
- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck the Caspian Sea and tremors were felt in Baku and some areas
- All-transgender and non-binary hockey team offers players a “found family” on ice
- Stanley Tucci Defends Straight Actors Playing Gay Characters
- Imran expresses no confidence in IHC CJ
- The Recorder – Message Board: Dave Reading and Meghan Huber claim Greenfield Tennis Cup titles
- America wears a plunging black Herve Leger dress with Ferreira sandals
- Prime Minister Modi to chair SCO summit virtually today; Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Attend Meeting | India News
- PM Modi discusses policy issues with ministers
- Change of Australian visa for a country