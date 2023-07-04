Protests in Paris slightly embarrass attendees of haute couture week – Rolling Stone

“Okay the past few weeks have been MANICCC”, Masoom Minawala Mehta, a lifestyle and fashion influencer with 1.3 million Instagrams, posted on her stories on Sunday. Along with dealing with events in her personal life — a canceled trip to Spain and a husband with a broken leg — Mehta grappled with a major question: whether to attend Haute Couture Week in Paris in in light of ongoing protests of police brutality. in the city.

The protests, which have been going on for nearly a week, were sparked by the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy of Algerian origin identified as Nahel M., who was kill by the police during a traffic check. The shooting reignited national debates about police brutality and racism, leading to protests in and around the city and hundreds of arrests and injuries, as well as a violent attack on the residence of the mayor of a Parisian suburb. But Mehta had other worries.

After checking with local Parisian friends, who reassured her that the city was “safe and operating as usual”, Mehta, who did not immediately respond to rolling stonerequest for comment, has made its decision. “I decided to go because frankly it’s an important season for me,” she wrote, seemingly suggesting that her desire to attend outweighed the protests, despite having added that she would not bring her child “for security reasons”.

Many Mehta supporters were horrified by what they saw as his tone-deaf response to political unrest in the city, referrer to his position as “beneficiary” and “privileged”. “A little boy was killed; this is NOT ABOUT YOU. Stop doing this to yourself,” one commenter wrote in the r/InstaCelebsGossip subreddit. But in truth, she’s far from the only high-profile personality — or brand, for that matter — carrying on business as usual amid the chaos.

With luminaries like Cardi B, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and influencer Meredith Duxbury in town for the week, high fashion week has so far gone on as usual, despite racial tensions and policies throughout the city. Following a handful of calls for the event to close and brands like Chloé to be canceled parties last weekend, only one big house has officially recognized the current political climate: Céline. Designer Hedi Slimane writing on Instagram that she would cancel her show this year because “a fashion show in Paris, while France and its capital are bereaved and bruised, seems… inconsiderate and totally out of place”.

Aside from Céline, however, since Monday, shows from brands like Schiaparelli, Maison Alaia and Iris van Herpen have continued. And while most of the content caught at Haute Couture Week has been standard influencer fare – GRWM videos, selfies in Parisian brasseries and champagne brand messages – some influencers have referenced the turbulent political climate, to questionable effect. .

“It’s going to be intense. With the current context, I don’t really know how it will be,” fashion and style influencer LaRox wrote in her caption. video in which she prepared the haute couture week, which is translated from French. “But I’m going there with a lot of excitement. This is where we understand the full meaning of the word ‘passion’. She then tried out different looks for her audience, including a pair of lavender sneakers with a floral dress and a pastel cardigan.

Fashion influencer and writer Susie Bubble has also to have a reference to to the current crisis by posting a video of police sirens to his Instagram story, writing, “Cavalcade of police vehicles presumably heading for the suburbs of Paris,” along with three heartbreaking emojis, adding “the riots may have been put down by the underlying root causes…need to be addressed,” which she continued with a video of the spectacular view from her hotel room.

While it could potentially be argued that such positions provide a necessary escape from the political climate, not everyone appreciates them. As a commentary on Bubble’s video of the Maison Alaia fashion show, which took place on a bridge and opened with a quote from Alaia’s creative director: “coming together on the bridge, just before sunset, when the beauty spreads in the city”, a commentator wrote: “Yes, it is the truth when beauty spreads in the city the suburbs of Paris burn. i like fashion people .”

While the troubles in the Parisian suburbs fortunately seem to be relax (there were just 157 arrests on the sixth night of the protests, down from 3,880 at its peak on June 30), influencers like Mehta can focus on what really matters. As she explained in a video titled “My Sewing Week Goals”: “I want to be able to have a conversation with my looks,” she said, adding that she wanted to “tell the stories of the brands, events and shows in which I participate [in] a way that I may be able to drive some kind of impact for them. Like, why am I at Fashion Week, right? I don’t just want to go there to play dress up. There must be a story that I come back with.